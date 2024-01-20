After an amazing first leg, which saw Liverpool comeback to defeat Fulham 2-1 at Anfield, the two sides meet again under the Craven Cottage lights, to see which team will book their place in the 2023-24 EFL Cup final.

Fulham produced a spirited performance last time out to be leading late on at Anfield thanks to a clinical finish from Willian, but goals from Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones gave Jurgen Klopp's squad the advantage they craved.

However, the Cottagers will have their home support on their back when the reverse leg takes place on Wednesday, as they look for their first trip to Wembley since the 2020 Championship play-off final.

Let's review the team news, potential lineups and key players ahead of this important fixture.

Team News

Fulham will be unable to select five players ahead of the clash on Wednesday, with winger Adama Traore and goalkeeper Steven Benda suffering injuries.

Traore has been missing since November with a hamstring injury and his return is unlikely, whilst Benda hasn't appeared since January 2023 with a cruciate ligament injury.

Fulham are also missing the trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure, as all three players have been called up to represent their country at the African Cup of Nations.

However, Marco Silva still has a strong squad at his disposal ahead of the tie, so will be looking to make the most of it.

On the other hand, Liverpool are still without key players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, meaning the appearances of Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are more than likely.

The Reds are also missing Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak due to multiple tears and broken bones, which means Klopp will have to work with limited players if they are to make it to Wembley.

With Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo still being away on international duty, it could be a rough ride for Liverpool on the evening, especially if anymore injuries hamper them.

Key Men

Fulham - Antonee Robinson

American international Antonee Robinson has been a key man for Silva and his team this season, as the former Wigan Athletic man has really come into his own this season.

The left-back has been irreplaceable this season so far, starting 20 matches in the Premier League this season and becoming integral to the Fulham side that sit in 13th. With three assists in his locker this season, Robinson has also shown he can be creative and provide an attacking spark if required.

He's played over 100 times for the Cottagers since joining, and this season has shown the promise and ability that was suggested previously, when he was snubbed a last minute move to AC Milan in 2020.

In the reverse fixture at Anfield, Robinson did struggle to get into the game with his attacking flare, but 12 defensive actions, seven duels won and three passes into the final third displayed how Robinson could play, making him my pick for Fulham's key player.

However, now with his first chance of domestic silverware, Robinson will have to carry his recent performances into this match if Fulham are to overturn their deficit, and secure their place at Wembley.

Liverpool - Darwin Nunez

Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez struggled to truly integrate into the Premier League after his move from Benfica in 2022, but his display this season has certainly made critics turn their heads.

After 15 goals in all competitions last season, Nunez has already reached double figures in half the time, showing how well the 24-year old has adapted to England. Being shown faith by manager Klopp, he's started to reap the benefits of consistent football.

His recent performance against Bournemouth last Sunday saw the striker score two goals, create three chances for his teammates and seven touches in the opposition box, establishing himself as a threat to the Cherries defence as he helped guide his side to a 4-0 victory.

Despite having a Community Shield under his belt, Nunez surely has a strong desire to win another domestic cup to begin cementing his Anfield legacy. With an EFL Cup victory being two games away, Nunez will have to replicate his previous performances to help sustain Liverpool's lead.

But with the consistency and standard shown by the striker this season, there is strong belief that Nunez will be the key man to provide the goals to take Liverpool to Wembley.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played in the heart of London, at Craven Cottage. The ground is the home to Fulham Football Club.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT, on Wednesday 24th January.

Where can I watch the match?

Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra will be showing the match on their TV and streaming platforms, available live and on catchup.