NWSL Semifinal preview: Portland Thorns vs Gotham FC

The Portland Thorns begin defense of their NWSL championship as they host Gotham FC in the semifinals at Providence Park.

After missing out on the shield on the final day of the regular season, Portland, seeded second, turns their attention to the postseason, where they received a bye into the last four.

Led by MVP candidates Sophia Smith and Sam Coffey, the Thorns face a NY/NJ side that snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season and upset North Carolina 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

The winner of this match advances to next Saturday's final against top-seed San Diego or fourth-seed OL Reign.

Team news

Portland Thorns

Janine Beckie is the only player out for the defending champions as her season is over after suffering a knee injury.

Gotham FC

Imani Dorsey is out through an excused absence, Abby Smith has a lower leg injury that has kept her on the sidelines and Taylor Smith (thigh), Taryn Torres (knee) and McCall Zerboni (knee) are all out for the season.

Ones to watch

Sophia Smith and Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns)

Normally only one player is featured here but in this case, it's impossible to separate the two as they were both named finalists for the NWSL MVP award.

Coffey led Portland in assists (eight), passes attempted (997), tackles attempted (67), and interceptions (32) while Smith, the reigning MVP, scored 11 goals, five from outside the box, to win the Golden Boot.

Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)

The veteran forward delivered her third career assist in the NWSL playoffs, tying her for most in league history with Lauren Holiday, Jess McDonald and Heather O'Reilly.

Williams also has three playoff goals and joins McDonald as the only players with at least three assists and goals in playoff games, showing she comes through in key moments.

Previous meetings

Each side won at home with the Gotham taking a 2-1 victory in July and the Thorns 1-0 winners last month.

Allie Long and Katie Stengel put NY/NJ 2-0 in front after 56 minutes before Hannah Betfort scored in the 62nd minute but the Gotham hung on.

On October 7, Hina Sugita was picked out by MVP finalist Sam Coffey after making a back-post run and her diving header beat Mandy Haught for the only goal of the match.

Predicted lineups

Portland Thorns: Bixby; Klingenberg, Sauerbrunn, Menges, Kuikka; Sugita, Moultrie, Coffey; Weaver, Smith, Dunn

Gotham FC: Haught; Nighswonger, Kreiger, Lopez, Edmonds; Sheehan, Martin, Ryan; Williams, Gonzalez, Purce

The match will be nationally televised by CBS Sports Network with kickoff set for 7pm Eastern time.