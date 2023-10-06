OL Reign vs Washington Spirit preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

OL Reign host the Washington Spirit at Lumen Field in the final home game of Megan Rapinoe's brilliant career with both teams looking to solidify their playoff chances.

Washington is fifth in the NWSL standings while OL Reign has 28, good for sixth, which means they occupy the final playoff spot in the table.

OL Reign have won just once in their last seven matches, scoring just five times in that span and suffering three shutouts, form they will need to turn around if they want to ensure Rapinoe will finish her career in the playoffs.

The Spirit snapped their own seven-match winless run with a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Kansas City, goals by Ouleymata Sarr and a stoppage-time winner by Trinity Rodman giving them all three points.

Team news

OL Reign

Alana Cook and Nikki Stanton are both suspended for this match while Rose Lavelle and Sophia Huerta will both miss out with leg injuries.

Washington Spirit

Anna Heilferty and Civana Kuhlmann are out for the season as each has a knee injury and Ines Jaurena will join them on the sidelines with a foot issue.

Predicted lineups

OL Reign: Dickey; McClernon, Barnes, Sonnett, Brown; Van der Jagt, Quinn; Rapinoe, Fishlock, Latsko; Balcer

Washington Spirit: Kingsbury; Carle, Staab, McKeown, Butel; Metayer, Sullivan; Sarr, Sanchez, Rodman; Hatch

Ones to watch

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

There's really no reason to explain why she is in this part of the article. Tonight is a celebration of her legendary career and legacy that she leaves on and off the field.

Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Rapinoe will have an impact on women's soccer long after her career is over and she will also be at the fore to help empower female athletes across all sports.

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Second on the team in goals (five) and assists (two), Rodman has turned into an MVP-caliber player since joining Washington before the 2021 season.

Her work ethic and rate in possession is clear while her 292 duels, which lead the Spirit, show hard she works while not on the ball.

Previous meetings

Washington has not lost to OL Reign since 2018, a span of ten matches in which they've gone 7-0-3 in that span, including a 1-0 victory earlier this year.

Rodman collected a throw-in at midfield, sped through traffic, shot from outside the box and beat Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the 54th minute.

Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury made several outstanding saves to help preserve the clean sheet.

The match will be televised nationally on CBS with kickoff set for 8pm Eastern time.

J.P. Dellacamera will be the play-by-play announcer, Lori Lindsey is the analyst and Emily Proud will be the on-field reporter.