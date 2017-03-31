Manchester United predicted XI vs West Brom: Reds begin gruelling April with Baggies test

Manchester United will be hoping to end another underwhelming run of home form when West Bromwich Albion arrive at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

José Mourinho’s men drew four consecutive home matches in the Premier League in the earlier stages of the campaign and although they briefly put that behind them towards the end of 2016, they’ve since managed just one win in four at the Theatre of Dreams this year.

Weakened spine for United

Tony Pulis’ overachieving Baggies are likely to provide a stern test for United and with another home meeting against Everton looming on Tuesday night, Mourinho has plenty to think about in terms of team selection for the upcoming matches.

He’ll have little to ponder in goal where David de Gea should resume his ever-present status in the league, while Antonio Valencia will be favourite to play again at right-back. The Ecuador international has been in fine form this term and scored his first goal for the club in three years in the team’s last match – a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough before the international break.

Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo seem like the only viable centre-back pairing for the game with both Chris Smalling and Phil Jones unavailable due to long-term injuries suffered while on England duty. That new lack of depth in the position will likely put an end to the 3-4-3 formation deployed in recent outings. There’s a bit more to choose from on the left flank of defence but Daley Blind will probably fend off competition from Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw for a starting berth.

Final chance for Rashford?

In midfield, United remain without some of their better options. Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera are unavailable through injury and suspension respectively, with the latter able to return to face the Toffees in four days’ time. That should allow Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini to resume their partnership in the centre.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan should start on the right while Wayne Rooney could return as the main attacking midfielder, with rumours suggesting Juan Mata is injured. Jesse Lingard should keep his spot on the left flank.

Marcus Rashford’s recent scoring struggles probably won't be enough to omit him from the starting XI. The youngster has played well in the last few matches despite failing to find the net and that, along with the fact that Mourinho could be reluctant to throw Anthony Martial back in after injury as well as Zlatan Ibrahimović’s continued suspension, should see him keep his place.

But with a reinvigorated Ibrahimovic likely to return on Tuesday, how long will it be before we see Rashford as the main striker again?

Predicted XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Blind; Carrick, Fellaini; Mkhitaryan, Rooney, Lingard; Rashford.