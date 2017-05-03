Celta Vigo vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils 180 minutes from Stockholm final

Manchester United travel to Celta Vigo for the first-leg of the Europa League semi-finals, with Jose Mourinho welcoming back up to four first-team players.

Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Paul Pogba all trained ahead of the clash with the Spaniards, after recovering from recent injuries.

The Europa League is high on the priority list for the Red Devils, after yet another slip-up in the race for the Premier League top four.

The Reds were held at Old Trafford by relegation battling Swansea, severely denting their hopes of qualification for the next year's Champions League.

A hugely tough run-in, that features trips to Tottenham and Arsenal, as well as a one point deficit to Manchester City, means the Red Devils will push all the way to win the Europa League this year.

Form

The Red Devils haven't been beaten in the league since late October, but their run has been plagued by draws, 12 out of their last 25 league games have ended in stalemates.

But United have been far more consistent in Europe, losing just twice in their 12 games in the competition, with both those losses on the road in the group stage.

Opponents Celta sit 11th in La Liga, having lost their last three league games.

However, the Spaniards are not to be underestimated, as they own victories over Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid this season.

Team News

The recent injury crisis at United looks to be easing as Pogba, Smalling, Jones and Bailly all returned to training after knocks.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had successful knee surgery, and Marcos Rojo is still to have the procedure, but both will miss the rest of the season.

The same can be said for Luke Shaw, who was substituted in the early stages of the draw with Swansea.

Youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah dislocated his shoulder in the draw with Manchester City, and is also unlikely to return before the end of the season.

But Juan Mata returned to the bench on the weekend and looks set to feature in his native Spain.

Marouane Fellaini's domestic suspension means Mourinho is likely to start the Belgian on Thursday, to ease the workload on the rest of his depleted squad.

Sergio Romero has started nine of United's 12 games in the competition to date, but first-team regular David de Gea could step in for a game of such high importance.

Where will the challenge come from?

Although Celta's run has been spearheaded by a number of key individuals, it would be foolish for United not to focus on attempting to stop the threat of Iago Aspas on Thursday night.

Considered a fool on British shores after a poor spell at Liverpool ended with *that* corner kick against Chelsea, few would have believed several months ago that the biggest barrier in United's quest for success could be Aspas.

However, having recovered from the turmoil of being benched in favour of Luis Suarez, the Spaniard has returned to the goalscoring form that saw the Merseyside club buy him, and has bagged over 20 goals this season. United's depleted defence will have to keep an eye on him should they wish for a positive outcome.