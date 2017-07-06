Report: Man Utd agree £75m deal for Lukaku as Morata interest ends

Manchester United have agreed on a £75m deal with Everton for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Thursday morning reports.

In doing so, the Reds have ended their interest in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Man Utd end interest in Morata

The Lukaku deal will not be connected to any transfer between United and Everton for legendary striker Wayne Rooney.

Man United are hoping to conclude the deal for Lukaku by Sunday in hope of flying him out for their pre-season tour of the USA with the rest of the squad.

Reds to pay £75m for Lukaku

Reports in Spain had previously suggested that United would have to stump up £78m for Morata, who they have been chasing all summer. Yet it now appears that Man United's Chief Executive Ed Woodward, who negotiates all their transfers, has been pursuing two strikers at once to ensure success.

Rooney deal not connected to Lukaku transfer

The BBC report that Woodward and United have been working on a deal for Lukaku all summer, despite the main focus from the media being on Morata, who had been tipped to join the club by Sunday in time for their tour.

Lukaku would be world's most expensive striker

Lukaku, 24, has had a prolific goalscoring record at Everton. He could become the most expensive out-and-out striker of all time if this deal of £75m goes through, with Gonzalo Higuain having broken that record for his transfer wit Napoli in 2016 at £75.3m. If that does indeed happen, United will have the world's most expensive striker (Lukaku), most expensive player (Pogba) and most expensive teenager (Martial).

Meanwhile, their team will take a remarkably young shape. A potential frontline of Marcus Rashford (19), Anthony Martial (21) and Lukaku (24) is possible, with a centre-back partnership of Victor Lindelöf (22) and Eric Bailly (23).