Classic matches revisited: Reading 5-7 Arsenal - League Cup football at its ludicrous best

There are plenty of people within the English football pyramid who feel that the League Cup, under its many guises, is an unnecessary distraction.

Generally, this view is most prevalent among fans of the 'big clubs', who have more important things on their mind. They can put out a team of youngsters and let the game resolve itself one way or another, and focus on securing a top-four finish while reminding the rest of us that the FA Cup isn't that good either, unless you also qualify for Europe.

To dismiss the League Cup as 'tinpot' is football snobbery at its most irritating. Ask fans of Birmingham CitySwansea CityBradford City or Middlesbrough and you'll probably find that the competition holds a lot of significance, perhaps their favourite football memories. 

That the competition tends to be played out by fringe players is seen as a bad thing, while it is also a bad thing that young players don't get enough chances at the bigger clubs. Harry Kane scored his first White Hart Lane goal in the competition, and from that springboard went on to become England's greatest ever player and winner of the 2018 World Cup (probably).

But aside from these sensible arguments, it's also true that from time to time, the League Cup is just downright ridiculous. And that's great.

Five seasons ago, the innocuous-looking tie of Reading against Arsenal brought about one of those occasions. It had everything. Goals - twelve of them - an own goal, a hat-trick, Emmanuel Frimpong, a 96th-minute equaliser, goals - twelve of them - and a comeback from 4-0 in half an hour. Strap yourselves in, because it was a hell of a ride.