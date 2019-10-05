Brighton 3-0 Spurs: Tottenham's nightmare continues at the Amex Stadium 

Story of the game

It was a crucial match for Spurs to recover from their humiliating 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich at home on Tuesday, but the North London side proved spineless once again after their visit to Brighton ended in a 3-0 defeat.

The Seagulls only needed three minutes to take advantage of a vulnerable Tottenham side. Neal Maupay’s overhit cross was enough to dazzle Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into catching the ball and backpedal towards his own line, putting the ball into the back of the net.

The French captain’s afternoon instantly came to an end after snapping his arm in the process which forced him off the pitch.

Lloris’ error caused Tottenham to concede the earliest goal they have conceded in the league since February.

It took 30 minutes for Spurs to realise they were facing an uphill battle to take anything from the game. 19-year-old Aaron Connolly was next to punish the visitors. His first shot was parried by Paulo Gazzaniga, but the Brighton forward was alive to get the rebound.

Mauricio Pochettino sent his players onto the field three minutes before half-time ended, with Spurs fans trying their best to cheer on an unconvincing Spurs side, but they would come to learn that this was still not enough to motivate any of the eleven men.

Spurs started the half with a slight increase of intensity, pressing the Brighton defence, however, it did not take long for them to deconstruct yet again.

The hosts were tearing apart the Lilywhites with ease, almost replicating the assertiveness that Bayern had over them on Tuesday. Aaron Connolly was the man to kill Spurs off just past the hour mark.

The Brighton youngster was flying with confidence, he took the ball past Toby Alderweireld and fired his shot past Gazzaniga to add to his tally.

Lucas Moura was sent on with just ten minutes to go, but not even he could bring a goal back for this static Spurs team.

Takeaways from the match

Spurs in a debacle

It is hard to understand the reason for Tottenham's poor form but it seems as though nothing can change it.

It was crucial for Pochettino's side to recover from conceding 7 goals at home on Tuesday and their defeat to Leicester and Colchester. The international break may be coming at the best time for the club in crisis.

Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly: A new partnership?

Both players tore apart the visitors today. Aaron Connolly is only beginning to emerge into the side with his fifth Premier League start, and it was noticeable how Maupay and Connolly bounced off each other this afternoon.

Stand-out players

Aaron Connolly

Connolly is only 19-years-old and could be exactly what the Seagulls need in their attacking front. The Brighton forward was deservedly awarded man of the match for his performance after scoring two goals. To score his first Premier League goal today and the confidence to add to his tally proves how he could be an important player for the club.