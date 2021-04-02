Arsenal vs Bristol City Women's Super League preview: team news, predicted line-ups, ones to watch and how to watch

Arsenal are a comfortable 24 points ahead of Bristol City in the Women's Super League, but will be anything but complacent heading into Sunday's game as they attempt to leap frog Manchester United for that all important Champion's League spot.

This week it was announced that coach Joe Montemurro would leave Arsenal at the end of the season. Deciding to take a professional break to focus on his family.

Speaking to the official Arsenal website, he stated: "I’m hugely grateful to the club for their unrelenting support during my time here and in understanding and respecting my decision."

Bristol City's interim coach Matt Beard has admitted his side has a big task ahead of them in Sunday's opposition. But insisting to Bristol's website that: "Our focus must remain on us"

Team News

Early season injury concerns for Arsenal have dissipated for much of Joe Montemurro's squad. However, winger Lisa Evans succumbed to a recurring Achilles injury that will keep her from being available.

Steph Catley and Viki Schnaderbeck remain unavailable due to injury and will likely sit out the remainder of the season from the stands.

Bristol City's star striker Ebony Salmon has not made the list for the upcoming Lionesses' camp. Salmon will be squaring up against a backline that boasts Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Predicted Line-Ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger (GK), Maritz, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe, van de Donk, Roord, Mead, Miedema, Nobbs, Foord.

Bristol City: Baggaely (GK), Rafferty, Palmer, Skeels, Evans, Bryson, Purfield, Daniels, Wellings, Pike, Salmon.

Ones To Watch

Irish international, Katie McCabe, has notched up an impressive 11 assists for Arsenal this season, having also netted three goals of her own against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur. The sheer grit and determination McCabe has when both defending and attacking will be a tough nut for Bristol City to crack.

Fellow Irish teammate, Laura Rafferty, will be looking to add another assist to her own growing tally for Bristol City at the weekend. Not afraid to be the underdog, Rafferty has a "never say die" attitude that she told Give Me Sport was a game changing mindset for her and the team moving forwards.

Previous Meetings

Arsenal famously boasted an 11-1 victory over Bristol City in 2019, the largest margin in WSL history. That margin was reduced massively in the pair's most recent meeting, ending in a 3-1 victory for the Gunners.

Bristol City have yet to register anything but a loss against Arsenal ahead of Sunday's match.

How To Watch

Bristol City Women take on Arsenal at Twerton Park on Sunday afternoon at 2pm GMT and is available to watch via the FA Player.