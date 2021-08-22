Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not looking for excuses in Manchester United stalemate

Manchester United's second-half comeback salvaged both a point and their unbeaten away record in a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

It was a Fred own-goal that gave Southampton the lead in the first half. Che Adams' strike took a fortuitous deflection past David de Gea.

There was an element of controversy about Saints' opening goal as Bruno Fernandes felt he was fouled in the build-up by Saints defender, Jack Stephens. Fernandes allowed his frustration to get the better of him and was booked for dissent.

Mason Greenwood equalised for United early in the second half after a beautiful combination of play between Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Embed from Getty Images

Solskjaer: 'He goes straight through Bruno'

"We should do better. If you don't get a foul we should make sure we block the shot, put your body on the line and make sure they don't get a strike on target.

"That being said it's a foul, he goes straight through Bruno with his own hip and his arm across him.

"I'm a bit, not worried, but we have to look at it and because we can't go from one extreme like volleyball to basketball from last year and going to rugby now.

"I liked the more lenient way, that it's more men's football but it's still basically a foul.

"That being said, you can see early on with the fans it gets the crowd going when you fly into a few tackles and we did suffer a few tackles and that was part of their thinking early on it looked like," Solskjaer said.

Greenwood also had his say on the incident

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Greenwood said: "He has gone through the back of him (Fernandes), I thought it was a foul."

"In my eyes, we dropped two points.

"When we got the equaliser we should have gone for the throats, the time went away and we did not get the winner towards the end," he added.