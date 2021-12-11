Can the Eagles regain their form against the Toffees?

Game Information

The match between Crystal Palace and Everton will take place at 4:30 pm on Sunday 12th December, at Selhurst Park. The referee for the game is Andy Madley, who has predominantly taken charge of Championship games in his career.

Team news

Joel Ward has served his one-match suspension in the game vs Manchester United, so he is available for selection once again. Joachim Andersen has been a huge miss for the Eagles, and their recent losses may be put down to his absence. Ebere Eze awaits his first start for Palace this season but is fit for this weekend’s game. The same cannot be said about James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson, who still remain side-lined during their rehabilitation.

For Everton, a large part of their disappointment this season has been due to the absence of their key players. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina are amongst those who have missed big parts of the season but have since proved to be integral for Everton. Mina made his comeback against Arsenal but has since been hit with another setback which leaves him side-lined.

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have not beaten Everton since September of 2014. In the last 5 meetings between the sides, 4 of the results have been draws. The meeting could well end that way come Sunday evening, with Palace recording 7 draws already this season. On top of this stat, Palace tend to gain points at home, with only one loss at Selhurst Park this season.

Key Match-Ups

Across the field, there will be some interesting battles, with both teams’ strength down the flanks. Demarai Gray will potentially face up against Joel Ward, with pace the most noticeable attribute in question. Gray possesses electrifying speed, whilst Joel Ward lacks in this area.

If Everton can feed the ball to Gray, problems may be caused for the Palace legend. A similar situation is seen on the opposite side of the field. Wilfried Zaha is facing up against Seamus Coleman, with speed being the definitive factor between these two players as well. Zaha is known for his trickery and speed which could pose problems for the Everton backline.

The midfield of both teams will be an interesting battle to keep an eye on. Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure will be facing a midfield which includes Conor Gallagher and Cheikhou Kouyate. All of these players have high levels of aggression which will make for a feisty game in the middle of the park.

Both teams will see this as a big opportunity for 3 points, in circumstances where every win is crucial for the position in the league.