Vanarama National League North round-up: Holleran celebrates 600 in charge in Warwickshire with win

Leamington 1-0 Guiseley

Even an overzealous refereeing performance by Claudio Gavillucci couldn't rain on Paul Holleran's day, as the Leamington manager celebrated 600 games in charge at Your Co-op Community Stadium with a win.

Many Brakes and Lions fans inside the ground were left questioning the Italian's decisions, and with Premier League referee Anthony Taylor watching on from the stands the report will be interesting. Not only did he accidentally give Hamza Bencherif a red card - quickly realising and switching to a yellow, the man in the middle even got his head on a Dan Meredith delivery into the box, beating Brakes man Adam Walker to the ball in the air, those two incidents adding to a multitude of strange calls.

A fantastic strike from former Coventry City man Devon Kelly-Evans fifteen minutes into the second period ensured all three points would stay in Warwickshire after the visitors had seen the better of the first 45.

This is Leamington's first win over Guiseley in 10 matches, and Holleran's men now face two trips to Yorkshire in the next week taking on Farsley and York. Guiseley have a crucial relegation clash on Tuesday as they take on Telford.

Curzon Ashton 1-2 Farsley Celtic

Farsley Celtic goalkeeper Kyle Trennery got his name on the scoresheet as the Leeds based side claimed an important win in their battle against relegation.

Early on in the first period, Chris Renshaw in the Curzon Ashton goal misjudged a long ball from the Celtic custodian, allowing the ball to loop over him and into the net in bizarre circumstances. Their lead was doubled twenty minutes later as captain Dave Syers headed home.

The hosts did get a goal back late on in the second half as Tom Peers found the back of the net, but it was not enough.

Farsley will look to bounce off this result at home against Leamington on Tuesday, a side that have only won once away this season. Curzon face a tougher challenge, travelling to league leaders Gateshead.

Embed from Getty Images

AFC Fylde 3-0 Alfreton Town

Three goals in the first half gave AFC Fylde all of the points against Alfreton Town at Mill Farm.

Not even a minute was on the clock when the Coasters struck first, Jamie Stott turning home from a Jerome Slew ball. Free scoring Nick Haughton was next to put his name on the scoresheet, curling past George Willis before Danny Philliskirk made it three on the brink of half time.

The second half was quieter, with the home side possibly looking ahead to their midweek clash in County Durham to play Spennymoor Town in hope of further making third place their own. The Reds will be happy to be pretty much safe from relegation but face a tough trip to Brackley in their next fixture.

Brackley Town 1-0 Kidderminster Harriers

They left it late, but Lee Ndlovu's finish twelve minutes from time ensured Brackley Town closed the gap on league leaders Gateshead whilst Kidderminster Harriers fell a place in the table to fourth.

The Saints will be hoping for more of the same on Tuesday as St James Park plays host to Alfreton Town, whilst Harriers host fifth placed Chorley at Aggborough the same night.

Embed from Getty Images

Southport 3-3 York City

A frantic game at Haig Avenue saw York City come back from behind twice to look to take all three points, but a last minute goal meant the spoils were shared in the North West.

Niall Watson opened the scoring for the hosts from close range after seven. It had to be the man named Paddy who equalised for the Minstermen on the same week as St Patrick's Day - Paddy McLaughlin equalising in added time in the first half.

Southport had the lead again in the second period, Dylan Vassallo's effort taking a deflection before nestling into the bottom corner. Goals from Jack McKay and Olly Dyson ten minutes apart from each other turned the game around before there was one last turn, Jordan Archer heading past Pete Jameson to level in the last minute.

York's unbeaten run continues, and they'll hope to build on that as they host Boston United in midweek. Southport face a trip to the North East to take on Darlington.

Boston United 1-2 Gateshead

Gateshead ensured they would be staying top of the league after a hard fought win at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Owen Bailey's early goal for the visitors was cancelled out less than ten minutes later as Danny Elliott converted a penalty. With less than five gone in the second period, Cedwyn Scott found enough room to turn and finish to give Gateshead another win.

The leaders travel to the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday to face off with York, whilst Curzon Ashton travel to Lincolnshire.

Chorley 0-1 Blyth Spartans

A Robbie Dale effort five minutes into the second period gave Blyth Spartans a standout win, especially after their loss to Guiseley in the week, as Chorley saw the play-off semi final positions fall further away from them.

The Magpies will need to be back at their best on Tuesday as they look to close the gap on fourth placed Kidderminster Harriers with a game in Worcestershire whilst Blyth have another six pointer, hosting Bradford (Park Avenue).

Embed from Getty Images

Chester 4-0 Kettering Town

On a sunny afternoon at the Deva Stadium, Kettering Town were unsettled by an early goal with Chester adding three more in the second half.

It took two minutes for debutant Matthew Sargent to open the scoring with the only goal of the first half. The floodgates opened in the latter half of the game though, goals from Declan Weeks, Marcus Dackers and Matty Waters sealing a comfortable win for the Seals.

Next up for Chester is a clash away at fellow bottom half side Gloucester City on Tuesday whilst Hereford make the journey to Burton Latimer to take on the Poppies.

Bradford (Park Avenue) 1-2 Gloucester City

In a bottom half clash, Gloucester City picked up all three points at the Horsfall Stadium.

The Tigers were ahead at the break, thanks to Lucas Tomlinson's effort after 37 minutes but that lead didn't last long in the second period with Simon Richman equalising for Bradford (Park Avenue) just six minutes in. The game looked to be heading for a draw until Matt McClure found the back of the net with eleven minutes to go.

Both teams face crucial games in midweek with Park Avenue travelling to Blyth Spartans and Gloucester hosting Chester.

Embed from Getty Images

AFC Telford United 2-0 Spennymoor Town

In what could be seen as a season defining result for the Bucks, a home win against ten man Spennymoor Town brought AFC Telford United three crucial points in their battle against relegation.

Liam Nolan grabbed goals either side of the break to give Telford a comfortable win, and frustration kicked in for the Moors, eventually ending in on-loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Jordan Amissah getting dismissed for striking out at Bucks striker Jason Oswell, a left hook that any boxer would be proud of.

They have played more games than the two teams below them, but crucially Telford face one of those two below them as they travel to Guiseley on Tuesday. Spennymoor face a tough home fixture against third placed AFC Fylde the same night.

Hereford 1-1 Darlington

West Bromwich Albion loanee Mo Faal's early goal for Hereford was cancelled out by Jack Lambert's equaliser in a mid-table clash at Edgar Street that saw the points shared between the Bulls and Darlington.

The Bulls may have slipped out of the play-off push having not won in five but will look to make amends as they travel to Kettering Town on Tuesday night. Darlo have a home fixture against play-off contenders Southport to look forward to.

Embed from Getty Images