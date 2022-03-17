Derby County vs Coventry City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

The Rams are in need of a victory as they welcome Coventry City to Pride Park on Saturday. The East Midlands side are running out of games to keep up with relegation rivals Reading, with six points currently separating the two sides.

Coventry, however, will be aiming to bounce back to keep their play-off hopes alive with a victory against the Rams, after suffering defeat to Hull City on Wednesday denting their chances.

Team news

Derby

Derby County will be without Colin Kazim-Richards who was stretchered off against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, with Lee Buchanan also a doubt after limping off. Krystian Bielik, Festy Ebosele and Luke Plange could all return to the starting XI after the trio were on the bench for that match.

Coventry

Michael Rose is a doubt for the Sky Blues having tested positive for coronavirus before the Hull match, whilst Kyle McFadzean could miss out for the second game running with a calf issue, which he picked up against Sheffield United.

Predicted lineups

Derby (4-3-3)

Allsop, Ebosele, Cashin, Davies, Byrne, Bielik, Bird, Morrison, Lawrence, Plange, Knight

Coventry (3-4-1-2)

Moore, Clarke-Salter, Sheaf, Hyam, Maatsen, Hamer, Allen, Dabo, O’Hare, Godden, Gyokeres

Form guide

Derby – LLWLL

The Rams have struggled for form recently having won only one game in their last five, with their only victory coming against fellow relegation contenders Barnsley. However, Wayne Rooney’s side have performed better at home this season having lost only three times at Pride Park, making it a tough place to get a result for most opposition.

Coventry – DLLWL

Coventry have suffered from inconsistency recently which has seen them fall out of the play-off places and into 11th place. The Sky Blues' 2-0 defeat against Hull City in their last match has left them five points behind sixth-placed Queens Park Rangers. A victory is a must if they are going to push for a play-off place this season, given the form of the other teams competing around them.

Ones to watch

Ravel Morrison

The former Manchester United academy star has been in fine form for the Rams recently, scoring three goals in his last two appearances. His brace against Barnsley has boosted the Jamaican international's confidence with the talented attacking midfielder also netting in Derby’s 3-1 defeat to Blackburn. Having made his most appearances ever in a season under Rooney, Morrison seems to be repaying the faith his manager has shown in him with recent performances.

Matt Godden

Having scored a penalty in the reverse fixture, Godden could be a threat on Saturday. The forward has scored 11 goals so far this season in just 20 league appearances for the Sky Blues, having missed a portion of the season due to appendicitis which required surgery. The forward is starting to get minutes back under his belt after the lengthy layoff, as he will look to help Coventry push for a play-off spot.

Previous meetings

The last time the two sides met was in the FA Cup as Coventry emerged 1-0 victors against the Rams at the Ricoh Arena. However, the last league fixture saw a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture as Graeme Shinnie cancelled out Godden’s penalty. The Rams have failed to beat Coventry in their last four meetings with the Sky Blues picking up two wins in those encounters.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 12:00 GMT, ahead of the scheduled 12:30 GMT kick-off. Highlights will be available the following day on social media.

