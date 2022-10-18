Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves: Post Match Player Ratings

Crystal Palace have moved up into the top ten of the Premier League table after beating Wolves 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles were trailing 1-0 at half time, with goals from Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha cancelling out Adama Traore's opener.

The visitors failed to seriously threaten the Palace backline late in the game.

Here are the player ratings from Tuesday night's clash.

Crystal Palace

Vicente Guaita - 5/10

Guaita had very little to do throughout the game. It would be unrealistic to expect him to save Traore's header, and he did claim crosses towards the end of the match.

Joel Ward - 6/10

Palace's skipper picked up a harsh yellow card in the first half, but luckily avoided a second booking after half time.

He was caught very narrow in the build-up to Wolves' goal and left debutant Hugo Bueno with acres of space on the left wing.

Joachim Andersen - 7/10

Andersen seemed to get underneath the skin of Diego Costa late in the game. The Dane had marshalled Costa well all game and the striker was seemingly frustrated.

Marc Guehi - 7/10

Similarly to his centre half partner, Guehi controlled Costa throughout the game. He went close with a glanced header in the first half and won many defensive headers throughout the 90 minutes.

Tyrick Mitchell - 6/10

Mitchell struggled to contain Traore in the first half, failing to prevent the winger opening the scoring. He did improve when the Spaniard was substituted just before the hour mark.

He looked to be more offensive in the second half, stretching the play on more than one occasion.

Jeffrey Schlupp - 6/10

A tough first half for Schlupp was improved on in the second half. There were a few examples of the midfielder winning the ball back in Wolves' defensive third, allowing his side to recycle failed attacks.

Cheick Doucoure - 6/10

Similarly to Schlupp, the game seemed to pass Doucoure by in the opening stages. A booking just before half time will see him suspended Saturday's trip to Everton.

Doucoure did improve later in the game, breaking up play as the game was stretched.

Eberechi Eze - 7/10

Eze's header just after the half time break swung the momentum of the game in the host's favour. A great ball from the right by Olise found Eze unmarked at the back post, directing his header back across Jose Sa's goal.

The Englishman looked lively, often finding himself in good positions on the edge of the Wolves area.

Michael Olise - 7/10

Olise had a good battle on the right hand side against Bueno, but did get the better of the Spaniard after half time.

Cutting inside onto his favoured left foot, Olise creating a better crossing angle before picking out Eze. Most Palace attacks were helped by a bright spark from the winger.

Odsonne Eduoard - 6/10

The ex-Celtic man struggled to get into the game early on, dropping into midfield to receive the ball.

Eduoard got himself an assist in the second half. He was stood up by Nathan Collins before dissecting a pass between three Wolves defenders to find Zaha.

Wilfried Zaha - 7/10

Zaha scored against Wolves for the third game in a row. His right footed finish across Sa's goal put his side 2-1 up with 20 minutes to go.

Similarly to Olise and Bueno, Zaha had a good battle with Nelson Semedo in the first half, but it was a different story after the break.

Zaha took full control and gave Semedo a torrid time, showing the determination that Palace fans have become used to seeing.

Substitutes

Jordan Ayew - N/A

Ayew came on with 10 minutes to go but was forced to spend most of his minutes on the pitch out of possession.

Jean-Philippe Mateta - N/A

Mateta replaced Eduoard late in the game and rarely touched the ball.

Jairo Riedewald - N/A

An injury time change, Riedewald had no impact on the match.

Jose Sa - 5/10

Playing with a broken wrist again, Sa did not really put a foot wrong.

The keeper looked comfortable in possession, looking to build from the back at any opportunity he could.

Two good finishes left him helpless for Palace's goals.

Nelson Semedo - 6/10

A good first half performance was followed up with a questionable second half from the Portuguese full back.

Semedo was at fault for Palace's equaliser, losing track of Eze at the back post. His half did not get much better, getting bullied by Zaha regularly.

Nathan Collins - 7/10

In his first Wolves game in just over a month, Nathan Collins reminded fans why Wolves signed him from Burnley.

The Irishman won defensive headers throughout the game and was Wolves' best player on the night.

Collins was spared from the embarrassment of a hideous open goal miss when Goncalo Guedes was deemed to be offside in the build up.

Max Kilman - 6/10

Kilman looked comfortable on the ball and calm in defence again tonight. A desperate lunge from the centre half allowed Zaha to go uncontested as he slotted home the winner.

Hugo Bueno - 7/10

A full Premier League debut from Hugo Bueno at Selhurst Park. The 20-year-old can certainly be proud of his performance.

Olise was kept quiet for large periods of the game, with Bueno also grabbing an assist with a tremendous cross onto the head of Traore.

The Spaniard looked more than comfortable at Premier League level.

Ruben Neves - 6/10

Wolves' captain played a brilliant pass out to Bueno in the build up to Wolves' goal.

Neves looked to drive his side forwards in the second half but could not create a clear chance for the visitors.

Boubacar Traore - 6/10

Traore also made his first Premier League start in South London. The Malian midfielder added physicality to the Wolves midfield, but did look frantic at times.

He was subbed off just before the hour mark while on a yellow card.

Matheus Nunes - 6/10

Nunes looked good whenever he did have the ball, but seemed ineffective without it.

There were examples of his quality, demonstrating what is now a trademark run from deep into the opposition's defensive third.

Daniel Podence - 6/10

The Portuguese winger had a fairly quiet night. Most of his play was in deeper areas than interim manager Steve Davis would have liked.

Diego Costa - 5/10

As previously mentioned, Costa was marshalled well by the Palace centre halves.

Just five minutes in, the striker was presented with a golden chance to open the scoring. A combination of indecisiveness and slow feet saw the chance get away from the Spaniard.

Adama Traore - 7/10

Wolves' brightest spark in attack. Traore scored his second goal of the season with a back post header, rounding off a fantastic team move.

Traore was substituted just before the hour mark, with Wolves losing any ounce of creativity they had demonstrated in the first half.

Substitutes

Joe Hodge - 5/10

Hodge made his third senior appearance in 10 days, with this one a game to forget. The 20-year-old was slow in possession and struggled to impact the game.

Joao Moutinho - 6/10

The veteran midfielder looked to calm things down in midfield. His passing was accurate but lacked ambition.

Goncalo Guedes - 4/10

Guedes' poor start to life in a Wolves shirt continued. Regularly losing possession and being caught offside, his hefty price tag is starting to come under question.

Hwang Hee Chan - N/A

Hwang came on late in the game and struggled to get involved.