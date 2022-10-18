Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves: Eze and Zaha complete superb Eagles comeback

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace battles for possession with Matheus Nunes of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on October 18, 2022 in London, England.

Crystal Palace performed a second half comeback to beat Wolves 2-1 at Selhurst Park. Goals from Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha laid the foundations for a superb result for the Eagles. Despite scoring early through Adama Traore, Wolverhampton Wanderers were unable to hold onto their lead.

The first half started quickly, but it was a sudden goal from Traore which opened the scoring. The Spaniard latched onto a perfect cross from Wolves' left-back to send the away fans into raptures.

Cheick Oumar Doucoure and Ruben Neves both hit the post in the first half from distance, whilst chances came thick and fast. Despite just one goal in the first half, it was an entertaining 45 minutes in South London.

In the second half, Crystal Palace started with fire in their belly. Immediately, they equalised through Eberechi Eze's perfectly placed header. It was a lovely team goal from the hosts, and it was thoroughly deserved. With 20 minutes remaining, the hosts took the lead through Wilfried Zaha.

The move began with Eze's dynamic movement, before he placed a perfect pass to Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman timed his following pass precisely, which gave Zaha time and space to fire past Jose Sa. Once again, it was a lovely goal from the Eagles, which completed the comeback. Wolves came close to equalising late on, but were unable to finish off their chances.

This result means that Crystal Palace move up to tenth in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Wolves remain in 17th place, but may drop into the relegation zone depending on results later this gameweek.

Up next, Crystal Palace travel to Everton for another important game. In contrast, Wolves host struggling Leicester City at Molineux. It is a vital game for the Midlands side in their bid to stay out of a relegation battle.

Story of the Match

Crystal Palace made one change from Saturday's goalless draw against Leicester City, with Michael Olise replacing Jordan Ayew. The Eagles also surprisingly opted to choose two goalkeepers on the bench, with Sam Johnstone and Owen Goodman amongst the substitutes.

Wolves made four changes from Saturday's win over Nottingham Forest. Boubacar Traore came in for Joao Moutinho to make his first start. Meanwhile, Hugo Bueno, Nathan Collins and Nelson Semedo returned to the starting eleven. Collins had previously missed the last three games due to suspension, but it pleased Wolves fans to see their star centre-back return. Diego Costa started upfront for the third consecutive game, with the former Chelsea striker still looking for his first goal since his return to the Premier League.

🇮🇪 Collins back from suspension.

☝️ Boubacar and Bueno start for the first time.



How we line up to take on @CPFC.



🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/pFgciJV0Ph — Wolves (@Wolves) October 18, 2022

The match kicked off, with Crystal Palace kicking from left to right. The Eagles had the first chance of the night in the 5th minute. Midfielder, Doucoure, struck from distance, however his shot only smashed against the post. Suddenly, the game kicked into life. Daniel Podence played Costa in on goal. The striker did well to evade Joel Ward, but his shot deflected off Vicente Guaita wide. Had the forward taken his shot earlier, then he might have hit the back of the post.

Olise whipped in a dangerous cross from the right fifteen minutes in. Marc Guehi latched onto the cross, except he could only direct his header wide. The opening twenty minutes were end to end at Selhurst Park, providing for entertaining viewing for the crowd.

Just over a quarter of the way through the match, Wilfried Zaha's dazzling run won a free kick 25 yards out. Eze lined up an effort from the set-piece, but his effort fizzed wide of the right post. The match began to die out as time passed, with Joachim Andersen coming closest with a looping holder over the bar.

Out of nowhere, Adama Traore stunned the home crowd to give Wolves the lead in the 31st minute. Bueno whipped in a sensational cross from the left, which evaded everyone apart from the Spaniard. The winger latched onto the cross perfectly, as he directed his header into the ground and past the goalkeeper. It came against the run of play, but the jubilant away fans did not care.

Just after the goal, there was a delay in play due to an injury to Matheus Nunes. The midfielder received a blow to the head, after clashing with goalkeeper Jose Sa. Luckily, the Portugal international was able to continue. Moments after restarting, there was another pause in play due to an injury to Podence. The winger was caught by a flailing Ward during a battle to win a header.

The first half ended with Zaha firing a shot onto the top of the goal. Crystal Palace worked it well around the edge of the box to create an opportunity. The winger shot from distance, but it could not challenge the goalkeeper. With the Eagles believing the first half was about to end, Wolves earnt a free-kick 25 yards out. Ruben Neves confidently stepped up, yet he could only hit the post with a superb effort. At half-time, the visitors led 1-0.

The second half kicked off with a bang. Olise picked the ball up on the right, drove forward, and whipped in an excellent in-swinging cross towards the back post. Eze pounced onto the cross, and directed his header into the bottom right corner. It was a lovely goal from the hosts, and thoroughly deserved.

Podence caused nerves for the home fans ten minutes later. The winger dribbled into the box, before firing a shot over the bar. On its path, the ball was deflected out for a corner, however Wolves could not create a chance from the set-piece.

The visitors had their best chance of the half so far minutes later. Substitute Moutinho played a superb ball in behind to Joe Hodge. The midfielder fired a low ball towards the six yard box, yet it did not land at the feet of a Wolves player, therefore it was easily cleared.

In the 68th minute, Palace nearly scored the goal of the season. From start to finish, the move showed sublime skill, and it was unlucky not to end up in the net. Zaha dazzled past countless defenders, played a sweeping ball across field and started the move. Eventually, it found its way to Olise, who flicked the ball towards Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman connected with the cross perfectly with an overhead kick, but it went just wide.

Moments later, Crystal Palace took the lead with a lovely goal. Edouard attracted the defenders, before playing a perfect through ball to Zaha. The winger was free in space with just the goalkeeper to beat, allowing him to easily fire it past Sa.

Wolves' frustration soon began to show. Crystal Palace defender, Andersen, pulled Costa to the ground during a phase of play. The Spaniard reacted angrily and began to lose his head in the process. Time was running out for the visitors to find an equaliser.

Eventually, Wolves came close to equalising. Neves fired a powerful shot towards Guaita. The rebound fell to Hodge's feet, but he was crowded out before he could fire an attempt towards goal.

With just a minute to go, Goncalo Guedes teased a brilliant ball into the box from the right. Collins latched onto the cross, but could only fire wide, despite being just six yards out.

The visitors continued to place pressure on Crystal Palace's defence whilst five minutes was added for stoppage time. Despite sustained pressure, Wolves were unable to find an equaliser. It was a crucial win for the hosts, and Patrick Vieira showed visible delight at the full-time whistle.

Player of the Match - Wilfried Zaha

It was a sublime performance from everyone in Crystal Palace's attack, however Zaha stood out from the crowd. The winger scored the decisive goal in the 70th minute with a powerful shot. However, it was his dribbling and movement which was most impressive.

The former Manchester United attacker dribbled past countless defenders to set up Edouard's near miss. Zaha was unlucky to earn only one goal contribution against Wolves, but his performance was still superb. Once again, questions about Zaha's future will appear. The winger is clearly talented enough to play for a major side, but it may seem risky to leave the club which has acted as his home for years.