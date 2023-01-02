Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks toward Marcus Rashford at full time during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on December 31, 2022 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Copa/Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag’s ever-improving Manchester United will be looking to kick start 2023 in the strongest possible way on Tuesday night.

They welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford, and nothing other than three points will do in their quest to secure a return to the Champions League.

The Red Devils beat Wolves 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to a late winner by in-form Marcus Rashford, who had earlier been dropped to the bench for the game due to disciplinary issues.

United’s top four rivals Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham have all dropped points over the weekend to give Ten-Hag’s side an added boost ahead of the encounter.

It’s been a tough restart for the Cherries after the World Cup, as they have been beaten 2-0 by Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Saturday’s loss to Palace was labelled as ‘the worst I’ve seen us’ by boss Gary O’Neil, and they have fallen firmly into the relegation dogfight, sitting just two points above the drop zone, ahead of the trip to Manchester.

The South Coast side haven’t won away from home since a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at the beginning of September so improvement is certainly needed on the road.

Team News – Manchester United

The Old Trafford side may be handed a welcome triple boost for the visit of Bournemouth.

Diogo Dalot is recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained during the World Cup with Portugal and he could make the squad.

While Lisandro Martinez and Scott McTominay have both taken part in training and should be available for selection.

Jadon Sancho, however, is still training away from the first team squad, so he’s not expected to be in contention.

Team News - Bournemouth

Midfielder Philip Billing is a major doubt for the Cherries after he was substituted with a hip injury during the New Year’s Eve defeat to Crystal Palace.

The injury list is starting to ramp up for O’Neil, as David Brooks and Neto remain out, while Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier are also doubts.

Siriki Dembele could be handed a rare start for last season’s Championship runners-up.

Previous Meetings

As you’d expect Manchester United have held the upper hand in recent matches between the two teams.

The last time the two sides met was during the 2019/20 season where Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s men blew Bournemouth away, coming from behind in a 5-2 victory.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes plus two strikes by Mason Greenwood secured the win, with Stanislas and Josh King netting for the Cherries.

A King penalty secured a 1-1 draw in 2017 and that remains Bournemouth’s best result at Old Trafford.

Ones to Watch

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

The 25-year-old is in the form of his life and he looks a completely different player to the one who has struggled so much in the past couple of years.

He looked devoid of any confidence before Ten Hag took over at United and despite his recent misdemeanour by turning up late to a team meeting, he has been excellent this season.

If he doesn’t oversleep on Tuesday, don’t be surprised if he adds to the six Premier League goals he’s scored during this campaign.

Marcos Senesi – Bournemouth

It is likely to be attack against defence for much of the encounter so O’Neil’s side will have to stay firm.

Senesi has been very good this season and he’ll need to have another excellent game at the heart of the Bournemouth backline to secure a result for his side.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Rashford, Antony, Martial

Bournemouth: Travers; Anthony, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Zemura; Lerma, Cook, Dembele; Moore, Solanke

Where to watch

The game is not available to watch live in the UK but highlights will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel after full-time.

There will be a Match of the Day programme at 22:40 on Wednesday on BBC One.