The Everton Board: Gaslighting and Media Manipulation

The Invisible Headlock

On Sunday the 14th of January, it was alleged by ‘a club source’ that Everton Football Club CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale was ‘put in a headlock’ by a disgruntled fan during her exit from the Director’s box following a loss to Brighton.

The loss to Brighton was on the 3rd of January, 11 days before it was being published by local and national media outlets.

It was most notably published by the Liverpool Echo, which reported on alleged incidents including ‘her car being surrounded and spat at’ as well as Chairman Bill Kenwright supposedly receiving death threats.

A Merseyside Police statement published on the 16th stated that ‘no threats or incidents were reported to the police prior to the [Southampton] game’.

The Everton Board, which includes Kenwright and Barrett-Baxendale, as well as Grant Ingles and Graeme Sharp were allegedly advised not to attend the weekend fixture against Southampton because of a ‘real and credible threat to their safety and security’.

If there was such threat to the board members, why wouldn’t they report it to the police? If Barrett-Baxendale was ‘put in a headlock’ as was alleged, surely, they would want to report it so it could be investigated and dealt with, as it is classed as assault.

There is almost certainly CCTV that would have caught the alleged incident and witnesses to it too. Every football match Everton play in Goodison Park is a sell-out and hundreds of people would have witnessed if an assault had taken place.

Every fan who steps into the ground should feel safe. There should be no issue of safety. Assault is a serious offence and must be dealt with seriously. Instead, the Board have chosen to use such as a chance to attack Everton fans as a collective.

Can't take the heat?

Such allegations come with significant timing as the pressure is mounting on the Board. Everton have won just one game in their last 13 and as it stands there are no incoming transfers into a team lacking severe quality and firepower.

A peaceful protest was held at the end of the Southampton game where dozens of fan-made banners made an appearance and thousands of fans stayed behind to make their feelings heard to four empty seats.

Prior to the game in the club statement made regarding the board’s advised absence, read the ending quote, ‘it is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians’. This was said by a ‘club spokesman’ whoever that may be, perhaps David Prentice - who is largely paid to do nothing.

There was no trouble whatsoever during the protest and only a few supporters let the team down when they filmed themselves chasing the players cars outside the ground. Yerry Mina was also confronted by frustrated fans but dealt with it professionally.

Gaslighting

The club statements and their actions are an obvious attempt to gaslight the Everton fan base. The board are aiming to deflect all criticism by pinning blame and detest on a fan base who have done nothing but want and will for the good of the club.

Everton fans are not guilty of much more than that. The lack of evidence for the alleged actions of supporters and the absence of any sort of police report whatsoever should be enough to make the media halt in posting their lies.

Though, this hasn’t stopped the media them villainising Everton supporters. As recently as today, Sky Sports News reported that Everton had announced the Blues’ next home game against Arsenal would be categorised as a ‘high risk fixture’.

The media have picked a side in this civil war, and they have chosen the wrong one. It is extremely suspect that Everton fans have been connected to so much trouble and anti-social behaviour as soon as Kenwright & Co. have come under substantial pressure.

Farhad Moshiri showed his hand in the situation when he appeared on TalkSport with Jim White last Thursday. He produced some hilarious one-liners.

He stated that "all the managers have been driven by the fans, not by me". This is true perhaps for the appointment of Frank Lampard, but it can only be assumed that around three fans were on-board with the appointment of Rafa Benitez.

He was also quoted saying "I put my money where my mouth is, that's the most an owner can do". The least he could've done was allowed someone knowledgeable in the field of transfers to spend the money.

He employed Marcel Brands as a Sporting Director and to be the head of all transfer movement at the club. He subsequently wasn't allowed to do his job as Moshiri and Kenwright were too busy trying to be the centre of attention and make their own moves.

Lastly but perhaps most tellingly, "the board's been there for a long time, they are dedicated and local". This demonstrates a complete lack of either awareness, ambition or intelligence.

The current boardroom feature the same names who have been sat at the top watching the club crumble for nearly three decades. Bill Kenwright in particular is synonymised with failure. The rest are nodding dogs who agree with his every move.

They may be local but that doesn't mean they should be in charge of one of the biggest clubs in England. Such claim is baffling, a statement made by an evidently successful businessman is extremely showing when it comes to how he runs a football club.

The Board vs The Fans

Farhad Moshiri and his board of cowards are desperate for all of the heat on them to be put onto the fans. They're allergic to accountability and will do anything other than be held responsible for all malpractice at the club.

They are contempt in seeing the supporters' who sell out their stadium every week and lining their pockets with their hard-earned cash go down as the villains so long as those responsible can escape scot-free.

All members of the Everton board have blood on their hands. Their recent responses and tactics will only garner more of a reaction from the Everton fanbase. They are completely out-of-touch.

More protests will ensue and they will remain peaceful, fingers crossed. Evertonians are fighting to save the club they're afraid they may lose if those in charge remain there.

The NSNOW movement is growing every day as more fan groups and ex-players sign on in the fight to save Everton Football Club. Change is imminent, and is drastically needed. Everton is the people's club, and belongs to the fans. That will never change.