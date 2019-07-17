Everton and RB Leipzig yet to agree Lookman fee as Zouma chase continues

Everton have yet to agree a fee with RB Leipzig for the sale of Ademola Lookman despite reports to the contrary.

On July 16, Sky Sports claimed that the Blues had agreed to sell the 21-year-old to the German club for around £22.5 million but those claims have been disputed by sources close to the club.

According to the Liverpool Echo and The Telegraph, Everton are still in contact with Leipzig regarding the transfer of Lookman but are holding their value a tad higher than Sky’s reported £22.5 million.

The Blues rejected a similar fee from the German club last summer when then-new boss Marco Silva hoped to make the England youth international a bigger part of his squad, after his successful loan spell in Leipzig. Despite that belief, Lookman was unable to breakthrough past Bernard, Theo Walcott, and Richarlison - making 24 appearances for Everton last season, with 18 coming from the substitutes bench.

The two clubs are expected to come to terms on a fee, but it will be more towards Everton’s valuation of £25 million - with a large part of that coming up-front.

Zouma chase rumbles on

With Lookman’s departure expected, the money would bolster a transfer kitty that is set to be laid out across a number of positions.

Silva is reportedly hoping to see a centre-half, right-back, and striker all brought into the club before the window slams shut at 5pm on Thursday, August 8.

Former loanee Kurt Zouma remains the high priority target at the heart of defence but the Blues may opt to look elsewhere if no further progress can be made with Chelsea. The Frenchman is currently on tour with the Londoners in Asia but there is no imminent decision coming on his future.

Juventus strikers on the agenda

Everton are still hoping to find a striker as they target a European place in this coming Premier League season.

Silva’s side continue to be linked with Juventus forward Moise Kean but the Portuguese boss is also reportedly keen on teammate Mario Mandzukic - but only if the Blues can shift Cenk Tosun this summer.

The Turkish forward is of interest to a number of clubs, with Schalke seemingly leading the chase. Everton are hoping to recoup a large part of their £27 million lay-out for the striker, but would settle for between £15-20 million.