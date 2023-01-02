Chelsea vs Manchester City: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Phil Foden of Manchester City prepares to take a corner kick during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on September 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

An out-of-form Chelsea host the reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City on Thursday night; City themselves dropping their usually high standards after suffering a shock draw against Everton at the Etihad Stadium in gameweek 18.

Chelsea comes into this fixture sitting ninth in the Premier League table, having won just one game in seven. New manager Graham Potter got off to a great start in West London, winning his first five games at the club - but has struggled to use his talented squad to its fullest potential.

Second-place Manchester City is in need of a bounce-back reaction after picking up one point in the last gameweek, as league leaders Arsenal sit eight points clear. City has some of the world's greatest talent amongst their squad; arguably the best midfielder in the world, Kevin De Bruyne, World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, and unstoppable goalscorer Erling Haaland.

Team News

Chelsea

Chelsea's preferred goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who has not made an appearance since the World Cup, is still nursing a shoulder injury - meaning Kepa Arrizabalaga will start again.

Alongside Mendy, N'Golo Kante and Reece James will remain on the sidelines.

Manchester City

The visitors will be without former FWA Footballer of the Year Ruben Dias, currently out with a hamstring injury. Another potential defensive blow for Guardiola, Aymeric Laporte's back issue will be monitored amid Thursday night's match.

Julian Alvarez may make his first appearance since his World Cup win with Argentina.

Likely Line-ups

Chelsea

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Kovacic, Zakaria; Sterling, Mount, Pulisic; Aubameyang.

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Haaland, Foden

Key Players

Chelsea - Thiago Silva

Topping a range of statistics for his club this season, Thiago Silva continues to prove that age is just a number.

In this Premier League campaign, Silva has made 1,117 passes - almost 500 more than Kalidou Koulibaly, the second highest. At 38-years-old, he continues to be a leader for not only the back-line, but the entire team.

Silva is considered one of his generations best defenders, known for his incredible defensive prowess and discipline. In order to mute the attacking genius of Erling Haaland, Silva's experienced assets will be heavily relied upon.

Manchester City - Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is well on track to smash Premier League goalscoring records this season.

The young Norwegian has scored 21 goals in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign so far, which is currently just two goals away from the total that won Harry Kane a Golden Boot award last season (23). There are still 19 games to play.

Haaland has the capacity to score goals out of nothing, and this will need to be carefully monitored by Chelsea to reduce the 22-year-old's damage.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Stamford Bridge, the home of Chelsea FC.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is set for 8:00pm GMT on Thursday, 5th January 2023.

Where can I watch?

Coverage of Chelsea vs Manchester City is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.