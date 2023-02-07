York City Vs Solihull Moors: National League Match Preview, 2023

The National League continues on Tuesday evening, with a potentially lively encounter between two sides in a poor run of form and both desperate to pick up a win.

York City currently sit 17th in the National League, losing their last three matches on the bounce. The club currently sit just four points above the relegation zone but fortunately there are several sides with a lower points total than themselves.

Meanwhile, Solihull Moors will be desperate to end a horrid run, which has saw them pick up just two league wins since early November, as well as an exit from both the FA Cup and FA Trophy, with pressure growing on Neal Ardley.

With York eager to land a victory to lift them up the current standings and Solihull currently sat 13th, five points off the play-off places, both sides should be giving it all they’ve got when a crucial three points is firmly on the line.

Team News

York City

Winger Maziar Kouhyar has been out of action since mid-November due to injury and is unlikely to be fit enough to feature on Tuesday. This also applies to Sam Sanders, Nathan Thomas, Michael Duckworth and Adam Crookes who are all also absent.

Former Solihull Moors loanee Mark Ellis is expected to make his debut for the club against his former side, after signing on loan from League Two side Barrow AFC.

Solihull Moors

New signing Mitchell Roberts will be eager to make his debut for the club after signing on loan from Birmingham City last week. Midfielder David Davis is expected to retain his place in the side after a strong performance last time out.

The trio of Ryan Barnett, Andrew Dallas and Joe Sbarra are all in line to start, whilst former York forward Mark Beck is expected to feature alongside Polish forward Bartosz Cybulski, who had his loan stint extended by a further month for the second month running.

Expected Line-Ups

York City

Ethan Ross (GK) ; Ryan Fallowfield, Mark Ellis, Maxim Kouogun, Fraser Kerr, Alex Whittle; Mitch Hancox, Dan Pybus, Olly Dyson; Shaqai Forde, Lenell John-Leiws (5-3-2)

Solihull Moors

Ryan Boot (GK) ; James Clarke, Callum Howe, Mitchell Roberts, Ben Coker ; Callum Maycock, David Davis ; Ryan Barnett, Joe Sbarra, Andrew Dallas ; Mark Beck (4-2-3-1)

Players To Watch

Mark Ellis - York City

Slightly controversial given he’s only just signed, but all eyes should be on the experienced centre-back Mark Ellis. The centre-back signed on loan from Barrow AFC on the day before this fixture takes place.

Playing against your former side always brings the best out of your players in almost any given situation. Add to this the fact that Ellis is potentially making his debut for his new side, makes the pressure surrounding the player higher than usual.

Ellis is an experienced centre-back, who’s had a solid stint with Torquay United earlier in the season, which will only help to improve the York back line with the hope that it can bring an end to the clubs poor form of late.

Mark Beck - Solihull Moors

Speaking of former players, that takes us to striker Mark Beck, who will be facing York for the first time since leaving the club in the summer.

Beck made 19 appearances last season, scoring three goals before he was let go. He subsequently joined Darlington, where he scored 15 goals in 24 games becoming the club and leagues top-scorer, leading to his move to the Midlands.

The 29-year-old is yet to score for the Moors since his move last month, but will be eager to impress against his old side, especially being away from home. If he gets chances, he won’t be afraid to take them so the York defence have to be strong.

Match Details

Where will the game be played?

Tuesday evening's National League match between York City and Solihull Moors will be played at York's LNER Community Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 19:45GMT, alongside all other National League matches taking place on Tuesday.



How can we watch the game?

Anyone wishing to watch the game online will be able to via the National League's streaming platform. For prices, visit the National League website or the respective clubs website.