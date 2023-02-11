Man City vs Aston Villa: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 23, 2023

Manchester City are in need of a huge boost of confidence, and will be hoping to kick off their double gameweek in style against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides are heading into this fixture on the back of a loss, so they will be eager to start a new run of form and take home all three points at the Etihad.

Despite Manchester City finding themselves in a sticky situation due to some behind the scenes situations, Pep Guardiola will hope that his side do not let this have a negative impact on their performances on the pitch.

Aston Villa are the clear underdogs in this matchup but the Premier League has shown time and time again that anything is possible in these sort of games.

Team News

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola watches his side in 2019 (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It has been a tough challenge attempting to predict Manchester City's starting line ups recently due to their frequent squad rotation. Some key players have been rested on multiple occasions, and sometimes in controversial circumstances.

A perfect example of this would be Guardiola's decision to drop Kevin De Bruyne to the bench in their most recent fixture against Tottenham last weekend, which resulted in a 1-0 defeat. It is likely that the Belgian playmaker will reclaim his place in the starting XI against Aston Villa.

Another player who could make a return to the side is Ruben Dias, who has spent some time on the side lines due to injury but is now fully fit and ready to play.

Other than that it is likely that we see Pep Guardiola field a full strength team with his available players.

Aston Villa

Unai Emery watches his former side on the touchline (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Unlike Guardiola, we have not seen many changes in Emery's starting line ups.

The two players that remain on the sidelines for The Villains are Bertrand Traore and Diego Carlos. Other than that Unai Emery's squad will be fully fit and ready to go on Sunday.

It is likely that we will see an unchanged line for this weekends fixture, however there is always the possibility of one or two tweaks.

Likely line ups

Manchester City

Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Dias, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland.

Aston Villa

Martinez, Moreno, Mings, Konsa, Young, Luiz, Kamara, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey.

Key Players

Manchester City- Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne points his finger as he celebrates his goal (Photo by Lynne Cameron - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

As aforementioned, it is hard to emphasise the difference between Manchester City's performances with and without Kevin De Bruyne on the pitch.

The 31-year-old has proven time and time again that he is the best midfielder in the Premier League. His ability to change the game with his impeccable decision making and world class creativity is unmatched in this Manchester City side.

It is clear that he needs to be starting when available in order for Manchester City to win titles.

Aston Villa- Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins celebrates his goal against Tottenham (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Following the loss of Danny Ings in January, Aston Villa needed Ollie Watkins to show what he is capable of, so he has done exactly that.

The 27-year-old has registered 9 goal contributions in the Premier League this season, including two goals in his last two games.

Although he is known to be a fairly average finisher in front of goal, it is his off the ball movement where he shines.

Aston Villa will need Watkins to step up to the occasion in hopes of causing any upset on Sunday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

It will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time is kick off?

The match will kick off at 16:30 BST.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.



