West Ham United vs Chelsea: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 23, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Michail Antonio of West Ham United is challenged by Conor Gallagher of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on September 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United host Chelsea in the Premier League as the Hammers look to move away from the bottom three.

David Moyes' side are unbeaten in their last two games, drawing 1-1 with high flying Newcastle United and beating Everton 2-0.

Despite this, West Ham sit just one point above the relegation zone, and three points tomorrow would be vital in their survival bid.

Chelsea have had an equally disappointing season, with the West London club currently in ninth place. However, like their opponents, Chelsea have some recent positives to latch onto. They are unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches, without conceding a goal.

The last time the two sides met, Chelsea, then led by German Thomas Tuchel, were 2-1 victors thanks to goals from Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz.

Team News

West Ham United

The Hammers will remain without Kurt Zouma, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, and Alphonse Areola.

Defender Thilo Kehrer is also unavailable after the German was forced off with an injury against Newcastle last week.

Chelsea

Graham Potter will receive a huge boost as forward Joao Felix returns after serving his three-match suspension for a red card he received in his Chelsea debut against Fulham last month.

Raheem Sterling will be unavailable after picking up an injury in training, joining teammates Wesley Fofana, Denis Zakaria and Mateo Kovacic on the sidelines.

Likely Lineups

West Ham United

Fabianski; Emerson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Johnson, Coufal; Rice Paqueta; Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Chelsea

Arrizabalaga; Cucurella, Badiashile, Silva, James; Mount, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Felix, Havertz

Key players

West Ham United: Lucas Paqueta

Following his summer transfer from French side Lyon, Lucas Paqueta has been a revelation at West Ham.

The Brazilian has scored two goals and got two assists from midfield in the Premier League so far this season.

The 25-year-old has been one of the Hammers' best players this season, and has formed a good midfield partnership with Declan Rice.

Paqueta scored West Ham's equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle last week.

Chelsea: Joao Felix

Despite being shown a red card on his debut, Felix looked extremely dangerous in his first Chelsea appearance.

The 23-year-old moved to West London on loan from Atletico Madrid in the recent January transfer window.

Felix also played an integral part in Portugal's run to the World Cup quarter finals in Qatar.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at West Ham United's home ground, London Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30pm [GMT] on Saturday, 11th of February.

Where can I watch?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate for viewers inside the UK.

BT Sport customers will also be able to stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.