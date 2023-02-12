Dagenham & Redbridge 2-1 Solihull Moors: Incredible Inih off to a flyer for new club Dagenham

Dagenham & Redbridge's new striker Inih Effiong triumphantly unveiled himself to the fanbase with a phenomenal brace of long-range thunderbolts to secure victory against a Solihull Moors outfit over whom they have now registered the league double.

The Moors equalised inbetween, through an own goal from Manny Onariase just before the break, but Daggers recovered to produce a tremendous second-half display of quality all across the pitch supplemented by real character too.

It signified a much-needed return to winning ways following a barren run of three straight defeats beforehand, elevating them to just a solitary point outside the play-off places, while Solihull's quest towards the same ambition has been dented.

Story of the Match

While the play-off stragglers being level on points alluded to a contest of tight caginess, in actuality Solihull exerted significant control in the opening stages, picking up where they left off from the late victory at York City in midweek.

Andrew Dallas' movement, especially in dropping deep to link play, proved particularly difficult to contain, likewise the teammates making marauding runs off him. This scenario yielded several half-chances, which largely elicited desperate last-ditch defending.

Bartosz Cybulski was first to go close, the Polish target man flicking Ben Coker's searching delivery just wide with seven minutes on the clock. Moors' full-backs getting high to deliver crosses would become a defining theme of the half.

Around the quarter-hour mark came two opportunities in quick succession, whereby Callum Maycock saw an effort blocked after accelerating into the area, then James Clarke headed over an in-swinger from Coker.

Dagenham soon established a foothold in the contest, registering their first attempt when Junior Morias was played into an open expanse of space but could only thud into the arms of Ryan Boot.

Effiong then issued what would go down as a distinct warning sign, rapidly shaping onto his right foot to engineer a valuable couple of yards, duly utilised to whip narrowly wide of the target.

Beginning to have a real impact, the ex-Aldershot frontman soon forced a foul from a visiting man, leading to a free-kick roughly 25 yards out. Effiong confidently stepped up himself, but struck the wall in underwhelming fashion.

Though, as the ball rebounded back that direction, he decided to have another go and this time rifled a fierce daisy-cutter into the furthermost corner, aided by having unsighted Boot through its trajectory between several bodies.

Their noses in front, Dagenham now had a lead to consolidate. However, rather than building upon it they would instead go backwards, as within minutes parity was duly restored.

(Image: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Dallas was the instigator, twisting Elliott Johnson on the inside then outside before driving a fierce ball across, into the perfect area where Cybulski had got between Harry Phipps and Manny Onariase, the latter of whom ended up inadvertently diverting it into the top corner.

Solihull therefore went into half time with all the momentum, but it didn't translate onto the pitch thereafter as Dagenham were much the better side upon recommencement having seemingly not let the setback demotivate them.

Effiong looked the most likely to restore their lead, and was demanding a penalty after hitting the deck following a strong touch in behind the visiting backline, yet referee Wayne Cartmel was unmoved.

As Dagenham's stranglehold strengthened, a winning goal grew likelier so Neal Ardley in the visiting dugout soon made a double substitution in an attempt to alter the contest back in their favour, with Ryan Barnett and Mark Beck entering the fray.

No sooner had they done so when the Daggers did in fact regain the lead courtesy of a sensational piledriver, the sheer quality of which is unlikely to be matched across all echelons of English football this weekend, and it was Effiong again.

The 31 year-old took two Solihull men out of the game with a great turn upon receipt of a long ball, then another by playing a one-two with Mo Sagaf. Another strong touch followed and most in the ground expected him to play to the open Morias, but he had something far better in store, hammering past Boot from well outside the area.

A strike fully deserving to be the winner, but Dagenham had no intent of settling for what they had, as Morias sought to replicate his strike partner's contribution but saw a speculative curler just clear the crossbar.

Effiong spurned the chance for a hat-trick, dragging wide after cutting inside on his left foot, but both he and his new club were more than happy with the 2-1 victory they ended with.

Player of the Match

Inih Effiong (Dagenham & Redbridge) | Suffice to say Solihull Moors are thoroughly sick of seeing Inih Effiong, whose brace for his new club takes his tally against Neal Ardley's men to five this season. The number seven shirt vacated by Josh Walker wouldn't have been easy to fill, but this performance was the perfect start towards doing so. It was so much more than just the goals, though, as his work rate, movement and usage of his body were equally impressive to the finishes.

Match Details

DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE: Elliot Justham; Elliott Johnson, Harry Phipps, Manny Onariase, Sam Ling; Dean Rance 🟨, Omar Mussa (Mo Sagaf 61'), Matt Robinson; Junior Morias, Inih Effiong ⚽⚽, Myles Weston

SOLIHULL MOORS: Ryan Boot; Ben Coker (Justin Donawa 50'), Callum Howe, Jevon Mills, James Clarke; Callum Maycock, Callum Whelan 🟨, Jamey Osborne (Mark Beck 71'); Joe Sbarra; Andrew Dallas 🟨, Bartosz Cybulski