Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City: Champions held by spirited Reds

Manchester City missed the chance to go top of the Premier League as the Citizens let a late lead slip in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Bernardo Silva put the defending league champions in front with an unstoppable shot from 20 yards and City failed to add to their lead despite a number of chances.

Erling Haaland crashed his volley against the crossbar and sent the rebound over the crossbar after Aymeric Laporte saw his header brilliantly saved by Reds goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Six minutes from time, the hosts grabbed an equalizer as a cross by Morgan Gibbs-White was tapped home by Chris Wood, who scored his first goal in a Forest shirt.

The result sees Steve Cooper's men extend their unbeaten run ta home to eight matches while dealing a serious blow to City's title hopes after Arsenal took over top spot with a 4-2 victory at Aston Villa.

Story of the match

City had the first chance of the match on eight minutes as Phil Foden picked out Jack Grealish in the box only to see Joe Worrall make a superb block in the six-yard box to divert the ball away.

A minute later, Serge Aurier sacrificed his body to get in front of a left-footed drive by Ilkay Gundogan. At the other end, Kyle Walker got in a block on Brennan Johnson after he beat Grealish to the ball.

Over the first 15 minutes, the Citizens enjoyed a staggering 91 percent of possession as the hosts failed to get into the game.

Foden, Grealish and Haaland combined for the next passage of play, but the 26-goal man couldn't get a clean shot away.

On 24 minutes, Danilo found Johnson, but the Wales international couldn't direct his effort on target from the right side of the penalty area.

Kevin De Bruyne then fired wide from just outside the box and the Belgian then produced an exquisite ball from the right to the lively Foden two minutes later, but he was crowded out.

City came closest in the 33rd minute, De Bruyne this time finding Rodri who headed the cross inches wide.

Foden then played a sumptuous reverse ball to Gundogan, but his low shot was straight at Navas and two minutes later, Silva shot just wide of the left post.

Finally, four minutes from halftime, the visitors made the breakthrough. Grealish set up Silva and the Portugese struck a glorious shot past Navas from 25 yards away.

Two minutes into the second half, Gundogan went wide on the left as the champions continued to signal their intent.

A minute after that, Gundogan sent the ball into the path of Foden, but Felipe was on hand to poke the pass behind with Haaland primed to score as he was waiting at the back post.

Navas was then called into action as he denied Laporte's header from point-blank range and kept out De Bruyne's effort five minutes later.

Walker then sent in a low cross from the right that was inches away from reaching Gundogan before eventually going out of play.

Cooper made a double change just before the hour mark as Andre Ayew and Neco Williams came on for Jack Colback and Danilo.

Haaland should have done better on 68 minutes as Foden's strike was parried into the path of the Norwegian by Navas, but he could only hit the post then fire the subsequent shot over the crossbar.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper, on loan to fill in for the injured Dean Henderson, did brilliantly to tip Gundogan's curling free-kick over the bar.

With 12 minutes to go, Forest made their final two changes as Wood and Harry Toffolo replaced Renan Lodi and Aurier.

On 84 minutes, the Reds equalized. Johnson drove at the City defense before finding Gibbs-White and the former Arsenal man slid the ball to the back post for Wood, who finished past Ederson.

Chris Wood scores the tying goal for Nottingham Forest past a sliding Kyle Walker of Manchester City/Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

After no further action over four minutes of stoppage time, the Reds held firm to earn a point and move up to 13th in the table, further distancing themselves from the relegation zone.

Player of the match: Felipe

Had a superb game and typified the effort that the Forest back-line put in. Made a goal-saving tackle and his play so far has more than justified his signing.