Arsenal vs Man City; Premier League Preview, Gameweek 23, 2023

Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu contests for the ball with Man City's Erling Haaland during their FA Cup encounter last month. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal host Manchester City on Wednesday night in search to retain their top spot position.

If Man City are able to secure a victory, they will find themselves top of the league based on goal difference.

The pairs last meeting was in January, where City knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup, thanks to a Nathan Ake second half strike.

Mikel Arteta's side have taken only one point from their last two games, being held to a draw by Brentford and facing defeat to Everton. This span of recent poor results could allow for City to sneak in and steal the top spot.

Pep Guardiola's side are going into this game following a comfortable win against Aston Villa, although they too have dropped points in their past two games, with a loss against Tottenham.

Team News

Arsenal

Arsenal are set to enter their mid-week clash with a few injuries, with Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus still ruled out for the time being.

Reiss Nelson is back to training following a hamstring injury and is in contention to be involved in the squad.

Mohamed Elneny could possibly be out for the rest of the season, following surgery on a knee injury last month.

Emile Smith-Rowe is not expected to be involved on Wednesday after an injury sustained in training, however he is nearing his return.

Man City

Man City fans will be relieved to hear that Erling Haaland is available for Wednesday night following doubt around him being substituted off in their last game against Aston Villa.

John Stones remains out with a thigh injury, with his return looking likely at the start of March.

Likely Line-ups

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Thomas, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Man City

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Silva, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland.

Key Players

Martin Odegaard - Arsenal

Martin Odegaard against Brentford at the Emirates. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

The attacking midfielder joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in the 2021 summer transfer window and has been one of Arsenal's best players this season.

The November/December 2022 EA Sports Player of the Month has netted himself eight goals in the Premier League this season and will be on the look out for more.

Last month, the Arsenal captain scored a goal in their win against Spurs, which was the Gunners first win against their rivals since 2014.

Erling Haaland - Man City

Erling Haaland against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Norwegian striker has been no stranger to a goal this season, scoring 25 goals in 21 league appearances so far, more goals than last seasons top goal scorer at the end of the season, Mohamed Salah.

Joining from Borussia Dortmund in the 2022 summer transfer window, Haaland has been on exceptional form for Man City and has settled into the Premier League admirably.

Currently on a three game goal drought, Haaland will be on the search to assist his team against the Gunners.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Emirates Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 19:30 BST on Wednesday 15 February.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown on Amazon Prime due to it being rescheduled from 19 October 2022.