Michael Morton hopes York starlet Shaq Forde "will be back in for Saturday"

York City head into Saturday's Vanarama National League clash against Yeovil Town as if every game is a cup final, in order to avoid relegation, with the dreaded drop zone only a point away.

They come off the back of a 1-1 draw at home to playoff contenders Boreham Wood in mid-week, a positive result that stops the rot of five consecutive league defeats.

Still without a permanent manager, interim boss Michael Morton takes charge again, and even he is uncertain to how long his reign will last.

A "tricky team" in Yeovil

Yeovil themselves haven't had it especially easy lately, struggling to pick up points in their last two games - they haven't won in four either.

Yet it is a matter of goal difference that keeps the Glovers out of the bottom four.

Morton said, "They are a tricky team to tie down. We've analyzed game six now, and have got another two to look at.

"They keep changing system and personnel, so I don't know whether they link that up to any formations or they are just trying to find a winning formula.

"That makes it difficult for us, but I think, for us, we have got to make sure we implement our game plan, and if we need to adjust on the day, we will."

Return of the Shaq

The 3-1 defeat that the Minstermen suffered at Wealdstone last Saturday saw the visitors with only a single natural striker in the matchday squad, as youngster Shaqai Forde failed a late fitness test.

He also remained absent on Tuesday night too, but it set to be back for the Yeovil game, to City fans' delight.

"Shaq had his full training session on Thursday," confirmed Morton. "He looked very lively in front of goal."



To assist with the coaching in North Yorkshire, the interim had brought in ex-pro Tony McMahon prior to the Boreham Wood match.

"That was the first time that Tony had seen him on the training pitch and was very impressed.

"Hopefully he will be back in for Saturday."

Fan praise

You really can't knock the York fans for their support this campaign - they average shy of 5,000 per home game, with just five clubs getting a higher gate.

Away support has been tremendous too, and Morton certainly sung their praises: "The fans were superb the other day weren't they? In terms of getting behind the team.

"I saw the interview the other day from Luke (Garrard), saying that managers are trying to come up here and trying to get the fans to turn on us.

"I don't think the fans would ever turn on the players, it's just they have turned on different situations and other people.

The key message that the Minstermen boss wanted to get across was, "On Saturday, I want the fans to get behind us and have a good crowd, and hopefully that will see us get across the line with three points."