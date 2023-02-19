York City vs Boreham Wood: National League Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

A perilous York City side lingering only three points above the dreaded drop zone in the Vanarama National League, prepare to host Boreham Wood on Tuesday night.

The Minstermen have had their fair share of turmoil off the pitch recently, but it is what happens on it that is the worry at the moment.

They remain managerless, with Michael Morton as interim, however despite carving out a magnificent away win at Southend in the FA Trophy a week earlier, even he couldn't prevent the continuation of the rot at Wealdstone, where a 3-1 defeat saw City go five consecutive league losses.

Travelling up to the LNER Community Stadium is the Wood, who are having a fairly better season than their opponents, sitting two points shy of the top seven.

In charge of Boreham Wood since 2015, young boss Luke Garrard has done a sterling job at Meadow Park, guiding his side to a playoff final in 2018, before a hugely successful FA Cup run last term, eventually beat away at Everton in the Fifth Round.

Form of late hasn't been too bad either, with the Hertfordshire outfit unbeaten this year so far, albeit five of the eight played having a draw as the outcome.

Team News

York City

Beginning between the sticks, Ethan Ross has opted out of travelling with the team to both Southend and Wealdstone with illness, while Ryan Whitley is predicted to retain his place.

Following a three-month spell on the sidelines, star winger Maziar Kouhyar is finally back from injury, and made a 15-minute cameo towards the closing of Saturday's defeat at Stones.

Top scorer within the side, Lenell John-Lewis is expected to be back in the side after missing out due to personal issues for the last outing.

The same might not be valid for young promising forward Shaqai Forde, as the Watford loanee pulled out of the matchday squad with a hamstring problem.

Luke James was also out with illness last Saturday, and his availability is currently unknown, plus Gus Mafuta may be set for his first squad inclusion since November.

Nathan Thomas will additionally miss this game through injury; Mitch Hancox serves his second game of a yellow card suspension.

Boreham Wood

In his second spell with the club, dangerous winger Bruno Andrade hasn't appeared since his worthy red card against Barnet back in December, so his availability is unknown currently.

Ex-Brackley Town striker Lee Ndlovu was reinstated back into the lineup against Halifax, after coming back from a knock, so is in contention to start this one.

Likely Lineups

York City

Whitley; Fallowfield, Kouogun, Ellis, Crookes, Whittle; Hurst, Pybus, Dyson, Tanner; John-Lewis

Boreham Wood

Ashmore; Agbontohoma, Evans, Bush; Sousa, Payne, Broadbent, Ilesanmi; Rees; Ndlovu, Newton

Key Players

Maziar Kouhyar (York City)

Considered one of the best amongst this York City side at present, Kouhyar scored the second goal in the National League North promotion final last season to help his side gain fifth tier status after five years away.

Making a good first impression then, he has arguably bettered that this campaign, however the Afghan's playing time was shortened by an injury picked up in November, which he has only just come back from as recent as Saturday.

Morton has confirmed that Kouhyar won't be fit enough to start the match, however his presence from the bench seems likely, and will probably prove a huge advantage to City, with the winger will be looking to add to his seven assists.

Maz Kouhyar faces the possibility of a first start since John Askey was in charge of the Minstermen (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lee Ndlovu (Boreham Wood)

His goalscoring attitude shown at lower league Brackley over the past few years couldn't have had a blind eye turned to it, and so it was the Wood that snapped him up.

Ndlovu has very much proven his worth with his new club, netting 10 times so far, more than any other Boreham Wood player.

A recent knock saw the striker watch on from the stands for three games, but upon his return at the weekend, he instantaneously got back to his same old form, scoring their only goal in a 1-1 draw with Halifax.

Lee Ndlovu has the chance to boost Boreham Wood's playoff hopes on Tuesday night (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Incredibly, all three of the past meetings between York City and Boreham Wood have ended in the same scoreline.

08/11/2022: Boreham Wood 1-1 York City - National League

18/02/2017: Boreham Wood 1-1 York City - National League

13/08/2016: York City 1-1 Boreham Wood - National League

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by York's LNER Community Stadium.

It will be Boreham Wood's first ever visit to the 8,500-seater venue.

What time is kickoff?

As with all of the National League fixtures taking place on Tuesday, the game will kick off at 7:45pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Tickets are still available to purchase for both home and away fans, and although the game is not all-ticket, it is highly recommended to buy online and in advance.

If you are unable to make it, BBC Radio York and York Hospital Radio will be providing live commentary.

Alternatively, you can keep updated with the social media of both clubs and Jorvik Radio.

You can stream the game for just £9.50 on National League TV (UK fans).