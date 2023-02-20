York City interim Morton urges players to "take their chances when they come"

The gap between York City and the Vanarama National League relegation zone is closing quickly, and five straight league defeats only adds to the pressure the Minstermen are under.

Defeat at Wealdstone can now be put in the past, while complete focus now turns to a midweek home game against playoff hopefuls Boreham Wood.

Currently managerless, it will once again be homegrown interim Michael Morton taking charge while the club continue searching for a new permanent boss.

Morton is well aware that the Wood "are a good side" and "are really organised," but aims for all three points.

Concentration on "what our own game plan is"

While ex-manager David Webb fell ill at the very beginning of his tenure, Morton stepped up and guided City to two victories and clean sheets to accompany, plus adding another win and shut-out at Southend in the FA Trophy over a week ago.

However, that latest win unfortunately doesn't count for three points, and when presented which the chance to get them at Wealdstone last Saturday, the Minstermen fell well short in a 3-1 loss.

Now with Boreham Wood set to visit the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday, Morton discussed what he expects for the game.

"They are a good side, we know that. The way that they set up, they are really organised and they have some good players in there.

"For us, we have just got to make sure that we concentrate on what our game plan is, and try and pose ourself.

"Hopefully there will be a good crowd here to get behind everyone as well, so we have just got to make sure we take our chances when they come."

It's not an addition to the playing squad, but the former-Tadcaster Albion gaffer has recruited a coach, in Tony McMahon, who offers plenty of experience.

Morton added, "I was allowed to bring Tony McMahon in to help us, so he will be on the bench with us tomorrow. He has got quite a bit of experience, playing in the Premier League and he is a good coach, so that will help us for now."

Key striker back in contention

The Minstermen have been faced with a number of injury, illness and suspension problems recently, not to mention even more off-the-field issues.

That might have played quite a large part in the Wealdstone defeat, although there is some good news for City fans.

Top scorer for the club this season, Lenell John-Lewis is expected to head back into the starting lineup after missing out last time due to personal circumstances.

"Lenny is back, Shaq is not quite ready - we have got to see how he is over the next few days and hopefully he will be back for the weekend."

Not the sight you might have wanted to see though - young hat-trick hero Shaqai Forde won't be able to accompany John-Lewis up front, having failed a late fitness test at the weekend, and is set to miss a second match.

"He's still a young lad and we don't want to push him. He's got a long career ahead of him, plus we are going to need him for the remaining part of the season."

For the first time since mid-November, when popular manager John Askey was at the wheel, Maziar Kouhyar made his first appearance, albeit a late one.

Although he was able to get some minutes in the tank, the Afghan international is said to be not completely fit enough to start a game as of yet.

"We put Maz through his paces last Tuesday - it was one of our toughest sessions and he got through that, but it was about seeing how he recovered after that.

"He's been looking after himself and looks in good shape. I think that when he came on, he looked lively. It's just a case of making sure we look after him and he doesn't break down.

"He won't be starting tomorrow."