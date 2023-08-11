Michael Morton affirms York City are 'not just here to take part' ahead of home opener

The Vanarama National League enters matchday two this Saturday, and various teams will be aiming to rack up their first points of the season, including big spenders York City.

They were beaten by a second-half Wealdstone turnaround last week, and will see a home clash with Kidderminster Harriers as the perfect chance to kickstart their season.

Manager Michael Morton sat down to speak to the press ahead of the fixture.

"Crazy" new stoppage time rule

What has been one of the main talking points that has rippled through the EFL and the National League since opening weekend, York manager Michael Morton has added his name to the list of people who have spoken out about the change.

In an attempt to cut down on time-wasting and stoppages, the FA have very recently introduced the rule that the clock stops whenever the ball is out of play, contributing to the eventual injury time at the end of each half.

It was unexpected to be brought into the fifth tier, and has caused major controversy, with the Minstermen's defeat at Wealdstone last week seeing a total of 17 minutes added across the whole game.

There has been controversy across both the EFL and National League with the new stoppage time rule (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Morton explained, "Yeah, it is massively (a negative). There's been a lot of noise throughout the week now.

"There's been managers speaking, players speaking and you look at it and I think we had over 115 kilometres, not including the warm-up either, that's just the 90 minutes in terms of playing the game which I just think is crazy.

"There was a number of players which were over 13 kilometres and then some of the high-speed running was the highest that we've had at York City.

"We won't be the only ones, there will be plenty of teams across the leagues. I just think it's putting players at risk, especially when we are playing Saturday then Tuesday - we are going to have to try and find ways of letting the players recover more.

"We were told that they were not going to follow that rule up in the National League. This was supposed to be a Football League thing and that's not actually come through so it is just going to put the players at risk and I don't think it's ideal moving forward, so I think they need to have a chat and see if they can change that."

Advantage of the home crowd

Off the back of the 2-1 opening day defeat down south, City now hope that the start of their new era was just a blip as two games in the space of four days await.

While it is never favourable to be playing twice in such a short period unless in outstanding form, playing in front of a 5,000+ strong crowd always helps.

Ahead of the first of the two, against newly-promoted Kidderminster Harriers, Morton agreed that playing both at home is a huge advantage, saying, "Yeah, of course it is. Because if you are looking at it now, everybody is going to experience these extra minutes, and I would prefer to be playing at home for the two games to see where it's at.

"At least we've got the fans to spur us on. It would be very difficult if you were playing at home and then playing away on the Tuesday in your second game, because if you are playing an extra 15-20 minutes, it is going to be very difficult to get going.

"But hopefully we'll have the fans behind us and they will gee the players on."

The home crowd will be a massive boost for York City at the LNER Community Stadium this season (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

On Kidderminster Harriers

While Harriers were promoted through the National League North playoffs last season, similar to what York City did themselves last year, they travel to York with momentum, having carried an impressive extended unbeaten run into the new campaign, beginning with a goalless draw against promotion hopefuls Woking.

Probably unlucky to not snatch all three points, Reds boss and ex-Minsterman Russell Penn has proved himself early in his management career, and will be keen to pick up a first win of the season this Saturday.

But that's the same prize that Morton and his City side will be looking for too, and he expects a difficult game.

"I think they are a tough team, Russ has got them set up well.

"It was very similar to what John (Askey, former York manager) did, and they are coming into the league full of confidence.

"We've watched the game back, I thought they were very organised and solid against a very good Woking side. They didn't give away many chances and could have nicked it at the end, so we know it's probably going to be a similar picture."

Harriers played out a goalless draw with Woking last weekend (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"I think they are going to come here, be organised, pick and choose the right times to come at us.

"But like I said, it's about us now. We are not here to take part. We are here to play the right way and try to get as many points as we can. For us, we need to make this place a fortress and we need to make it exciting, but we need to pick up points when we're at home."

The squad available...

Obviously, there will be a couple of definite absentees within the York squad this Saturday, with highly-rated defender Callum Howe one of them following his red card last Saturday, resulting in a one-game ban.

York-born full-back Ryan Fallowfield will also miss out through suspension, serving his second of a three-game ban.

Softening the blow in defence, marquee signing Tyler Cordner is expected to start for the first time in a competitive match for the Minstermen, while the more attacking duo of Zanda Siziba and Callum Harriott will too be available.

Michael Duckworth is said to be doubtful for the game though, as well as club captain Lenell John-Lewis.

On the latter, Morton revealed, "We are just having a look at his groin, he's been feeling his groin for two weeks or so, but last week, we wanted to really have a look at what that would look like with them two (John-Lewis and Dipo Akinyemi) playing up top but he started to feel it a little bit so we're just managing it and then we'll see what that looks like tomorrow."