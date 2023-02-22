York City vs Yeovil Town: National League Preview, Gameweek 35, 2023

A noxious feel has been spreading around the LNER Community Stadium recently, with York City looming only a single point above the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League.

That dreaded thought of dropping back down to the division they finally earnt promotion from last season, is accompanied by the fact the Minstermen are yet to confirm a permanent manager, following the sacking of David Webb a couple of weeks ago.

Fan Michael Morton is living a dream in temporarily leading his hometown club, guiding them to their first league point in 45 days on Tuesday night against Boreham Wood, a draw which ended City's dire run of five straight National League losses.

York prepare to be visited once more, as Yeovil Town make the long trip up from Somerset. They too are stuck in a relegation dogfight, only edged out of the bottom four by goal difference.

Winless in their previous four games, the Glovers have dropped crucial points against a couple of other struggling sides, as recent as a 2-0 defeat at Maidenhead in mid-week.

They may have a defensive record that sees only four teams concede less, but it is the goalscoring aspect that lets them down, with 26 scored marking them as the worst attack in the league.

Team News

York City

Interim manager Morton has admitted that Thursday's training session was one of the highest attendances at Wiggington Road during his tenure, and a few players are due to return.

Young star striker Shaqai Forde has been absent over the last week with a hamstring problem, but is set to re-enter the matchday squad on Saturday.

Luke James is also to come back into the squad, while Fraser Kerr has eased back into training.

Sam Sanders and Nathan Thomas won't be available for selection, with longer-term injuries.

One man who is back available for selection however, is cult hero and midfielder Mitch Hancox, returning from a yellow card suspension.

Yeovil Town

Defender Chiori Johnson has missed the last few games due to injury, however could be in contention for Saturday.

Max Hunt and Jack Clarke aren't so, with manager Mark Cooper admitting they are "nowhere near".

The defensive situation is slightly bettered by the fact Owen Bevan has completed his three-match ban and should be back for the York match.

Likely Lineups

York City

Ross; Fallowfield, Kouogun, Ellis, Crookes, Whittle; Hancox, Pybus, Dyson; John-Lewis, Forde

Yeovil Town

Smith; Agbaje, Staunton, Williams, Law, Reckord; Cooper, Worthington; Maguire-Drew, Fisher, Linton

Key Players

Mitch Hancox (York City)

Maybe not such a goalscorer as he was last season, but Mitch Hancox has been a huge miss for City while suspended, and fans will be relieved to see him come back into the team this Saturday.

A key figure in the Minstermen's promotion campaign last term, the 29-year-old scored eight goals from midfield, and this time, despite netting thrice, he has provided the passion and desire through his unrivalled work-rate.

After trying his hand at some co-commentary whilst out of action, Hancox now prepares to return to the side for a huge home match.

Mitch Hancox is back in contention this weekend (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Jordan Maguire-Drew (Yeovil Town)

Since the introduction of Jordan Maguire-Drew to the squad back in late December, the Glovers have started to improve, and both his two goals have helped them to important victories.

With the ability to cut open opposition defences, the 25-year-old proves a huge threat for Yeovil, and will be looking for a promotion off the bench to put on display his full talent against York.

Jordan Maguire-Drew hopes for a start on Saturday (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Take a look at how York City and Yeovil Town have got on against each other in the past.

03/09/2022: Yeovil Town 0-1 York City (National League)

02/01/2016: Yeovil Town 1-0 York City (League Two)

18/08/2015: York City 1-0 Yeovil Town (League Two)

20/04/2004: York City 1-2 Yeovil Town (League Two)

13/09/2003: Yeovil Town 3-0 York City (League Two)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted at York City's LNER Community Stadium.

It will be the Glovers' first ever visit to the 8,500 capacity venue.

A general view of York's LNER Community Stadium (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What time is kickoff?

As with the vast majority of National League fixtures taking place on Saturday, the game will kick off at 3pm GMT.

The only exception is Notts County vs Dagenham & Redbridge, which begins at 5:20pm GMT, live on BT Sport.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase for both home and away fans, and it is suggested to buy online, although the game is not all-ticket.

If you are unable to make the game, you can catch live commentary from BBC Radio York, York Hospital Radio, BBC Radio Somerset and Three Valleys Radio.

In-match updates will come from each club's social media channels, and on Jorvik Radio's Twitter page.

There is the option to watch via National League TV, but for INTERNATIONAL FANS ONLY.