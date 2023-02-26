Burnley vs Fleetwood Town: FA Cup Fifth Round Preview, 2023

Turf Moor plays host to an FA Cup fifth round tie, where Championship pace-setters Burnley host mid-table League One outfit Fleetwood Town, who’ll be looking to cause an upset.

If Fleetwood are looking to do the unthinkable, they’re in for an uphill battle, as an in-form Burnley side host their Lancashire counterparts.

The Clarets sit comfortably at the top of the Championship and a return to the Premier League is imminent. They haven’t lost in the league since early November, with a recent 4-0 hammering of Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town.

Burnley have been one of the most consistent outfits in the country and Vincent Kompany will be looking to take his side on a good cup run, with the Burnley manager no stranger to the competition, so his experience will be important for the Clarets.

Fleetwood travel to Turf Moor during a fantastic run themselves, winning four of their last five outings. Scott Brown has got a style of play which pleases the fans as they sit 11th in League One, comfortably away from relegation.

Manager Brown is a born winner, coming out on top in many trophy wins as captain of Celtic, so he’ll be hoping his side play with a similar ethos and win the contest.

Team news

Burnley

Vincent Kompany has inferred that Taylor Harwood-Bellis will be unavailable for Wednesday night’s game

Top scorer Nathan Tella was only a substitute for the draw at Millwall, but was introduced to the fray again on Saturday for their win against Huddersfield.

Jay Rodriguez, Manuel Benson and Darko Churlinov have missed recent games through injury and illness but may have to wait a little longer for a return.

With another important league fixture awaiting the Clarets on the weekend against Blackpool, changes can be expected to be made by Kompany.

Fleetwood Town

The injury of Danny Andrew, who was hauled off after just ten minutes against Charlton Athletic a few weeks back, has seen him miss three games for Fleetwood before making a cameo appearance against Morecambe on Saturday, so he could feature for the Cod Army on Wednesday night.

This was a similar fate for Scott Robertson, who lasted just 20 minutes against Plymouth and missed out against Cambridge United. He did manage 45 minutes on Saturday, so he could return to the starting line-up.

Likely lineups

Burnley

Muric; Roberts, Ekdal, Beyer, Taylor; Cullen, Obefemi; Tella, Gudmundsson, Twine; Barnes.

Fleetwood Town

Lynch; Holgate, Nsiala, Wiredu; Roonwy, Vela, Warrington Macadam, Patterson, Stockley, Mendes Gomes.

Key players

Nathan Tella

The Clarets’ leading scorer is Nathan Tella, who's been instrumental since arriving in the summer on-loan from Southampton.

A ceasless threat on the wing, Tella has chipped in with an impressive 12 goals, a feat which has seen him become a mainstay in the starting line-up.

Lewis Warrington

A product of the Everton academy, Lewis Warrington has taken his chance after excelling in his second spell of first team football since joining Fleetwood.

Warrington has formed a solid midfield line since joining from the Toffees, chipping in at many pivotal moments.

He'll be looking to slow down a fast-paced Burnley attack and prove to be dangerous as Fleetwood look to topple the Championship leaders.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Turf Moor, Burnley, Lancashire.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT on Saturday, March 1.

How can I watch?

The game is on live TV in the United Kingdom, with coverage of the FA Cup clash being shown on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.