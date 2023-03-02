Brackley Town vs Southport: National League North Preview, 2023

A criminally out-of-form Southport need to muster up a winning formula on Saturday afternoon, but their task will be a up-battle as title-chasing outfit Brackley Town welcome the Port to St James Park.

From a once promotion threatening side, the slide of Southport in recent weeks has been gradual but very concerning, as the Sandgrounders sit 16th in the National League North and sit just 7 points above the relegation zone, so their poor run has seen them slip perilously into a relegation battle. Their most recent outing brought great frustration at Haig Avenue, as mid-table rivals Hereford ran out 1-0 winners as for more consecutive weeks, Southport were left infuriated.

An unthinkable relegation battle looms over a side who should be mounting a play-off push, so a result on Saturday could bring an end to their recent bad fortunes and see a push up the table.

Brackley Town, the hosts of Saturday’s encounter, are engrossed in an intense title battle with multiple teams, and they sit 7 points off the pace-setters AFC Fylde. A drop of form of late has seen them slip out of serious contention, but a chance to beat the Port would stand them in good stead.

Team News

Brackley Town

There are no recent injury concerns for the Saints as a fully fit squad will welcome the Sandgrounders.

Southport

Southport will have some sidelined for Saturday’s clash, with Jack Doyle and Declan Evans injury blows over recent weeks, with both due to continue their spell on the sidelines

Josh Hmami has been out for a little while, with the midfielder gradually being re-introduced to the squad and he will be hoping he is nearing readiness for a cameo in a Southport shirt as soon as possible.

Likely Line-Ups

Brackley Town

Lewis, Carline, Walker, Bates, Calder, Dean, Matwasa, Murombedzi, Yussuf, Stead, Woods

Southport

McMillan, Oliver, Doyle, Anson, Woods, Archer, Miles, Walton, Quansah, Watson, Bainbridge

Players To Watch

Callum Stead (Brackley Town)

Brackley are known as a relatively low-scoring side, as a stat reads they are the lowest scoring side in the Top 7 and the second lowest in the top half of the table, but Callum Stead has been a constant force when he’s featured.

Since arriving from Kettering Town in the summer, Stead has ramped up his game to a new level, netting 12 times for the Saints.

Stead was one of Brackley’s two scorers in the 2-2 draw in November, so he’ll be looking to replicate a similar feet when the two meet again tomorrow.

Connor Woods (Southport)

A man on form of late, Connor Woods has shone for the Sandgrounders in some rather tough weeks.

Since his loan out to Warrington Town, Woods has been a man on top of his game, making a great impression at Cantilever Park before returning to Haig Avenue, where he’s made a real impact.

A tricky winger, Woods has notched up some key goals of late, including an equaliser at AFC Telford United and the winning goal in a derby two weeks previous against Chorley.

Southport have failed to register a league goal in three outings, but Woods has proved to be a menace on the flank so his form of recent weeks rekindling will be pivotal to Southport’s chances of not only winning tomorrow’s game, but the remainder of the league season and the two cup semi-finals they find themselves in.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Haig Avenue, Southport.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, March 4.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

If you cannot get to Saturday’s game, follow the action with Brackley’s live commentary on Mixlr from 2.55pm and the club Twitter feed will record all of the action.

BBC Radio Oxford, BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio Northampton will cover the game with pre-match, half-time and full-time reports.

Southport’s Matchday Live will commence from 2:00PM