Brentford vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 24, 2023

As the weather grows warmer, the Premier League begins an unusually long, post-World Cup run-in. The hopes - or fears - of fans are starting to feel real as we move out of the mid-year mindset, and into squeaky bum season.

Two sides on either side of that coin meet in West London this weekend. Brentford are in scintillating form, unbeaten in ten in the league with five victories, and are very much looking upwards. Sitting pretty in 8th place, the Bees are vying for a place in Europe for the first time in their history - an incredible effort from Thomas Frank's men.

It is an achievement that is all the more impressive when you consider they had been written off at the start of the season as relegation fodder, prime candidates for second season syndrome. That ten game run includes victories over Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as last week's draw at leaders Arsenal. The locals are thrilled with their progress to defy the naysayers, and no wonder.

On the flip side, Crystal Palace are beginning to look nervously over their shoulders at the bottom three. Patrick Vieira's side, so impressive in his first season in charge, have gone backwards this term. Palace picked up a decent amount of points before the World Cup break but are now in awful form - they are yet to win a game in 2023 and have not been playing well for some time.

While recent gritty draws against Manchester United, Newcastle and Brighton mean the mood at Selhurst Park is not totally despondent yet, Palace have got problems at both ends of the pitch and are only seven points above the drop zone. They will need to improve quickly if they are to avoid getting sucked in to the dogfight.

Team News

Brentford

Brentford are once again without Pontus Jansson, Frank Onyeka and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Star striker Ivan Toney has trained as normal this week after feeling his hamstring in last weekend's draw at Arsenal and is expected to be involved.

Crystal Palace

Palace remain without talisman Wilfried Zaha, who is still at least two weeks away from returning, while Joel Ward also misses out.

Joachim Andersen, Chris Richards, and Will Hughes face late fitness tests, but James MacArthur is in the squad after missing the entire season so far through injury.

Predicted Lineups

Brentford (4-3-3)

Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbuemo, Wissa, Toney.

Guaita; Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lokonga, Schlupp; Olise, Ayew, Edouard.

Key Players

Brentford - Christian Norgaard

If a neutral fan was asked to guess who won both Brentford's player of the season awards last year, they would be unlikely to guess correctly. Christian Norgaard fought off strong competition from more illustrious tram mates such as Ivan Toney and Christian Eriksen to scoop the awards from both supporters and team mates, capping a very successful first season in the Premier League.

Given the esteem in which he is held at Brentford, the Danish international midfielder probably isn't too bothered about going under the radar elsewhere. His no-nonsense performances and outstanding ability to read the game - Norgaard is in the 98th percentile in the top five European leagues for interceptions made - make him a rock-solid foundation for Frank's men to build on.

One of Crystal Palace's weakest areas is central midfield, and Brentford will be looking to their underrated star man to lock down that area of the pitch this weekend, so that Frank's men can maintain their fine form.

It's been a big first season in English football for Cheick Doucoure. The Malian, a £22 million summer signing from Lens, has been asked to do a lot in the Crystal Palace midfield.

With Palace looking light in the centre after losing Conor Gallagher and Cheikhou Kouyate last summer, Doucoure has often had to do the work of two or even three players as his midfield partners have struggled.

A tough tackler who can also play - Doucoure ranks highly for tackles, interceptions and progressive passes - the 23 year old has handled the pressure admirably, and been one of the outstanding performers so far in a team having an underwhelming season.

Brentford like to compress the central areas and make the middle of the pitch a battleground, so if the Eagles are to take anything from this game, they will need their midfield general to step up to the plate once more.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, West London.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday 18th February.

How can I watch?

As a 3pm kick-off, the game will not be shown live on television in the UK.