Why Cody Gakpo could be the difference maker for Liverpool against Manchester United

Cody Gakpo could be the key to success for Liverpool in their Premier League clash against high-flying rivals Manchester United.

This game has a similar feeling to the match at Old Trafford from the 2020/21 season, where the narratives and situations surrounding Jurgen Klopp's side focused around an injury ridden Liverpool team that had underperformed expectations, but heading into the fixture had began to find form and belief that they could finish in a UEFA Champions League spot.

In that 4-2 victory for the Reds, Brazilian star Roberto Firmino was the star, with his brace capping off a stellar performance that often had Scott McTominay and Fred chasing shadows thanks to Firmino's movement and trickery.

Presently, however, Liverpool have a new false nine with Dutch International Gakpo playing the role in nine of his eleven appearances for the Merseyside outfit. Gakpo has grown into the role with each appearance, and earnt praise from former Liverpool striker Michael Owen.

“I think that’s because he is very good at coming off short into pockets. He is very, very good at coming off into that number-ten pocket and then the wide players using their pace.” he told Premier League Productions.

Impact on Attack and Defense

Should the 23-year-old start, he will have to ensure his defensive work is just as impactful as his attacking work.

Unlike the clash earlier this season, Brazilian international Casemiro looks set to play, and he has arguably been United's most important player this season. A lot of United's attacking play begins at the feet of their number 18, with Casemiro recording 62.74 attempted passes per 90 and 5.74 progressive passes per 90.

Klopp has often in the past tasked Firmino with cutting passing lanes to the oppositions deepest lying midfielder to limit their opponents build up capabilities, whilst also allowing them to set their famous counter press.

It is imperative for Gakpo to get this aspect of false nine play right on Sunday, as not only would it force United to change how they build up their attacks, it will also provide a struggling Liverpool midfield more support when defending, which in turn should give the Merseyside club a strong base from which to counter press from.

Unlocking Nunez and Salah?

Both Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah will be the Red's biggest goal threats, and both wide attackers could thrive off of Gakpo's play.

Unlike Firmino, the Dutch star is a major physical and aerial presence, with his 6-foot-4 frame creating an interesting match-up possibility against 5-foot-9 Lisandro Martinez.

Gakpo also has a fantastic passing ability, which combined with Nunez's runs in behind defenses could lead to Klopp targeting United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has often struggled at noticing and dealing with blind-side and back-post runs from wingers.

One thing is for sure, Gakpos skillset offers a major threat to a United side that were the favorites to sign him for number of months this season, and gives manager Klopp a pleasant selection headache.