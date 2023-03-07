Chelsea vs Brighton: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 15, 2023

Emma Hayes will be looking for a positive response after seeing a “lack of fire” from her side after they were shut out by Arsenal last weekend in the Conti Cup final.

The trophy looked to be going Chelsea’s way after Sam Kerr scored in the first 90 seconds, but her teammates were soon shell-shocked by three first-half goals from The Gunners.

A well-placed finish from Stina Blackstenius, Kim Little’s penalty and an own goal from Niamh Charles were the nails in the coffin after The Blues failed to produce any attacking threat in the second half.

The West London side still have the opportunity to win three trophies this year, as they look to win their fourth league title.

Chelsea sits one point behind second-placed Manchester City and four points behind league leaders Manchester United. The title race continues to heat up as Hayes’ side has two games in hand on the top two.

Before turning their attention to Sunday's critical league match against Manchester United, the Blues will attempt to extend their undefeated home record to 21 league games when they face Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Emma Hayes speaks with Niamh Charles. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Things are not looking up for The Seagulls after losing manager Jens Scheuer after he left the club by mutual consent on Monday.

They will be looking to pick themselves up after losing to Aston Villa last weekend, as they find themselves two points from the relegation zone.

The 6-2 thriller against Aston Villa saw them concede five goals in the first half, and also fell victim to a hat-trick from Villa’s Jordan Nobbs.

Even though Brighton beat Championship side Coventry 5-0 in the FA Cup, the manager had failed to win his first three WSL games in charge, after taking over from Hope Powell in December.

The south-eastern side are second from bottom in the league, and after conceding 14 goals in their last four away games, they may be vulnerable to keeping the league's second-most scorers at bay.

The Brighton players shake hands after their match with Aston Villa. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Team News

Chelsea

The squad are likely to have no fresh injury worries ahead of their next fixture after playing on Sunday.

Pernille Harder, Kateina Svitková and Fran Kirby continue to be side-lined with long-term injuries.

Brighton

Amy Merricks has taken the reigns and will be the interim manager for their trip to Kingsmeadow.

The Seagulls are still missing long-term absentee Dejana Stefanovic, as well as prospect Maisie Symonds, with Victoria Williams' fitness status continuing to be unknown.

Possible Line Ups

Chelsea Women:

Musovic; Charles, Bright, Buchanan, Carter; Ingle, Cuthbert; James, Fleming, Reiten; Kerr.

Brighton Women:

Williams; Kullberg, Morse, Stott, Bergsvand; Olme, Fox; Robinson, Sarri, Connoly; Lee.

Key Players

Chelsea – Sam Kerr

The Australian has been labelled as the “complete centre forward” by many, with her stats this season supporting that claim.

Hayes does not doubt that the striker will improve their title hopes, as she looks to build on her current form, with Brighton's leaky defence being a good opportunity for the striker to add to her 11 goals in six games for The Blues.

Her determination for silverware this season and her burning passion to achieve the much-coveted Champions League trophy will be the driving force for Chelsea.

Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring against Arsenal in the Conti Cup final. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Brighton – Geum-Min Lee

After an impressive loan season from Manchester City, the South Korean striker joined Albion on a long-term basis in 2021.

She scored twice in five minutes last weekend, to increase Brighton’s lead over Coventry United to 5-0. Her scoring form will be incredibly useful if the Seagulls plan to upset Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

Geum Min Lee against Arsenal in the WSL. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game between Chelsea and Brighton will be held at Kingsmeadow, on Wednesday 8th March.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 pm.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown on the FA Player, which is accessible in the UK and internationally. The game will also feature on Sky Sports.