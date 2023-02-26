Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal: Efficient Blues see off Arsenal

Sam Kerr of Chelsea scores her team's second goal past Manuela Zinsberger of Arsenal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on February 26, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup as they saw off Arsenal in an absorbing clash at Kingsmeadow.

Sophie Ingle and Sam Kerr scored the decisive goals in a 2-0 victory but Jonas Eidevall’s side will rue a series of missed chances throughout the game.

It was a professional display by the holders, who will still have aims of winning the quadruple.

The two teams will meet again next weekend in the WSL Cup final at Selhurst Park, but the Blues will feel that they’ve lay down an important marker ahead of that game.

Story of the match

Chelsea made one change to the side who dismantled West Ham 7-0 in the WSL Cup semi-final on February 9 with Jelena Cankovic coming into the side for Fran Kirby.

Eidevall made three alterations to the team who lost 2-1 to Manchester City last time out.

Laura Wienroither, Lia Walti and Katie McCabe were all handed a start against their London rivals.

Inside the opening minute, Arsenal almost took an early lead as Frida Maanum got in behind the Chelsea back-line, but her shot from the angle was palmed away by Ann-Katrin Berger.

The hosts responded well though and Magdalena Eriksson headed wide when presented with a good opportunity.

The game between two of the best sides in English football wasn’t disappointing and Arsenal went close again in the 13th minute, when Caitlin Foord found Stina Blackstenius but Niamh Charles managed to clear the ball away, despite a mix-up between Eriksson and Berger.

A few minutes later, Blackstenius missed a glorious chance as she ran in behind Eriksson but her shot was comfortably off target.

The FA Cup holders Chelsea broke the deadlock after 21 minutes as excellent work by Lauren James in the build-up found Ingle on the edge of the box, and her fine low strike crept beyond Manuela Zinsberger.

There was an unfortunate clash of heads between Blackstenius and Charles when both went up for a header, which halted proceedings for a couple of minutes but both players returned.

And another chance went begging for Arsenal on 38 minutes as Blackstenius raced down the left-hand side and her pull-back was agonisingly too far in front of Maanum, when it looked certain that the Gunners would get back on level terms.

Chelsea should have punished their rivals for that missed opportunity but three minutes later they were unable to take advantage when a loose pass by Walti went only to Kerr, who found Cankovic but Zinsberger denied the Serbian.

A mad few minutes at the end of the first-half continued as McCabe’s strike from the left-side of the area was parried away by Berger in the Chelsea goal, before Foord failed to turn the ball home.

The North London side were made to pay for missing multiple first-half chances as Kerr made it 2-0, ten minutes into the second period.

Cankovic slipped the ball through to the Australian forward and she clipped a delightful finish past Zinsberger to put Emma Hayes’ team in full command.

Arsenal were not throwing in the towel yet though, as some brilliant play down the left from Foord saw her skip past Eve Perisset and enter the box but her effort was blocked by a combination of Eriksson and Berger.

The first substitution of the cup tie came after 68 minutes as Victoria Pelova replaced Steph Catley in an attacking move.

Pelova was involved almost straight away as she played the ball through to Wienroither but her low drive was straight at Berger.

The Gunners continued to offer a threat, with Maanum’s long-range shot well held by the busy German goalkeeper again.

Both managers made a raft of substitutions for the final ten minutes but the West London outfit saw the game out, despite McCabe being denied by Berger late-on.

The two teams will do battle again next Sunday and if the quality on show is anything like it was on this occasion, then we’ll be in for another treat.

Player of the match - Ann-Katrin Berger

The 32-year-old was outstanding from the first minute and she made a number of brilliant saves to frustrate Arsenal.

There should be a special mention for Cankovic and Kerr, who combined for the second goal as their quality was evident throughout.

But without Berger, it could have been a different story as she showed her worth to Chelsea.