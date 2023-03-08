Arsenal 2-0 Liverpool: Gunners build on Conti Cup win to make ground on top three

Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win against Liverpool in a rescheduled WSL tie, moving within touching reach of the top three.

The Gunners took the lead just before the half hour mark, Stina Blackstenius had caused the opposition centre backs plenty of trouble and opened the scoring in the game, planting a half volley into the bottom corner.

Buoyed by their Conti Cup win on Sunday giving them the confidence to attack the Reds, Arsenal found their second shortly after. A goalmouth scramble eventually fell to Caitlin Foord who headed past the last defender to double her side's advantage.

The second half saw no more goals as Arsenal comfortably saw out the second 45 minutes to close the gap on the top three with one of their games in hands.

Story of the match

Fresh off the back of their WSL Cup triumph on Sunday, the hosts started the quickest on a wet night at Meadow Park. A mazy right wing run was cut back to Stina Blackstenius within 40 seconds but the Swede's effort struck the outside of the post.

A vocal home support braved the elements to attend the rescheduled game at the shared home of Arsenal Women and Boreham Wood, and they were treated to the Gunners doing all the attacking in the early stages. Blackstenius found room inside the Liverpool centre backs again but curled her attempt past the far post.

A cross from Katie McCabe needed to be punched away by Rachael Laws, and Victoria Pelova saw a shot from the edge of the box blocked. Liverpool registered their first shot on target of the game 18 minutes in as Missy Bo Kearns tested Manuela Zinsberger from distance.

Arsenal thought they had taken the lead through England captain Leah Williamson who tapped into an open net at the far post, however her celebrations were cut short by the assistant referee's flag for offside.

They did have the lead minutes later though as Frida Maanum drove forwards and saw her shot blocked as far as Blackstenius who adjusted her body to plant a crisp finish into the bottom left corner from 20 yards, nothing an outstretched Laws could do to prevent the ball from nestling in the back of the net.

The London outfit's flexible 4-3-3 formation with their Swedish striker Blackstenius given the freedom to move from side to side occupied the centre backs and opened up room for Maanum to run through the gaps between the Reds' defensive and midfield lines and she tried her luck from range in Arsenal's first attack since the opener but her attempt was always rising into the home supporters in the North Bank.

A scramble in the box led to a second for the hosts. Maanum missed the ball as she looked to connect with a cross, the ball falling to Blackstenius who saw her shot well saved by Laws but the Newcastle born keeper could only parry as far as Caitlin Foord who headed it past the last Liverpool defender on the line.

The last action of the first half saw the ever-pressing Blackstenius win the ball inside the box and twisted to face goal but her hook was tame and easy for Daly in goal.

Caitlin Foord looked to add to her first half goal at the start of the second period but her right footed attempt was blocked.

A deep cross from Reds winger Kearns was met by the head of striker Katie Stengel but the 31 year old couldn't direct her header on target, falling past Zinsberger's left hand post.

Foord was bundled over in the box by half time substitute Megan Campbell but the referee waved away the half hearted Gunners appeals.

An Arsenal corner was headed into Laws hands by substitute Lotte Wubben-Muy midway through the second period in a half of little chances.

Giovana Queiroz fired over from a quick break, before Maanum curled a low effort past the post.

The hosts saw out the rest of the first half for a comfortable three points against a Liverpool side who will now be anxiously looking over their shoulders hoping that no team makes gains on them and drags them into a scrap at the bottom of the table.

Player of the match

Stina Blackstenius

The Arsenal striker was a thorn in the Liverpool defence, and they would have been over the moon to see her substituted off.

Adding to her goal in the Conti Cup Final at the weekend, the Swede opened the scoring at Meadow Park with a half volley and played the shot that led to Arsenal's second goal.