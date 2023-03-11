'Emma Hayes will have them fired up': Marc Skinner previews 'difficult' clash against Chelsea

Manager Marc Skinner of Manchester United Women is interviewed ahead of the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Leigh Sports Village on March 05, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has labelled his side's battle against Chelsea as the "biggest game" of their season.

The Red Devils will travel to west London on Sunday 12th March to face the side just one point behind them in the Women's Super League race.

In a crucial six-pointer, both sides will look to boost the point difference in an extremely tight league.

Chelsea has the benefit of a game in hand over their northern counterparts; making the points even more valuable for Skinner's team.

The United boss spoke to the media during the week.

The challenge of Chelsea

Chelsea has had a pretty impressive season. Currently, they have a 100% unbeaten record at Kingsmeadow; a ground that has turned into a fortress for the Blues. Skinner understands the magnitude of the challenge his team will face, and believes Chelsea boss Emma Hayes will have her side up for the occasion.

"It doesn't get much bigger. We're looking forward to it, it'll obviously be a difficult game, if not, the most difficult game.

"I would imagine that Emma [Hayes] will have them fired up from their loss at the weekend, and in a good space ready to play against us.

"So, we will have to be at our very best, for sure."

Chelsea was defeated by Arsenal in the League Cup in their previous game, conceding three goals to their biggest domestic rival. Skinner believes Hayes will want a big reaction from her players.

Emma Hayes, Manager of Chelsea, looks on following the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Selhurst Park on March 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

United's limitless goalscorers

This season, Manchester United has shown the depth of their goalscoring ability. The Red Devils have seen 14 different goal-scorers in the WSL so far this campaign; with England international, Alessia Russo, topping their chart with eight goals. The goals scored have varied in style too, from set-pieces to goal-line tap-ins.

When asked whether Skinner believes this is a benefit for his side heading into the game, he replied:

"It was part of the design. It was the different types of goals we could score. On one occasion, we had six different goalscorers. On two occasions, we had five different goalscorers.

"It's an amazing statistic. Where some teams rely on a forward to carry them through games, whereas we have the ability to score in many different ways. But, that was all in the design."

Skinner added that this design was based on United's statistics last year, calling them previously "two-dimensional."

Alessia Russo of Manchester United celebrates scoring her second goal with team mates Leah Galton, Martha Thomas, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Hayley Ladd during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Leigh Sports Village on March 5, 2023 in Leigh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Alessia Russo's perfect hattrick

Alessia Russo wrote herself into Manchester United's history books following the Leicester game, after scoring the club's first-ever hattrick in the WSL. To improve that already impressive statistic, Russo scored the 'perfect' hattrick - a left-footed, right-footed and headed goal.

As United's top scorer so far this season, Skinner acknowledged that talent the 24-year-old has. He, however, asked her to slightly change her usual way of attacking and believes she has more than just taken that feedback on board.

"We all know Alessia has wonderful abilities technically, and she can score a variant of goals, but for me, what I've asked her to be, is more available in the box. More pre-thinking rather than reacting.

"For two of those goals, she anticipated perfectly where that ball was going to be. She reacts quicker than anybody else; pre-thinks. That's the challenge we ask of Alessia, as we think it will distinguish a difference in her career as she goes throughout.

"I'm very happy for her to be the first to get the hattrick."

Alessia Russo of Manchester United holds the match ball and player of the match trophy after scoring a hat-trick following the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Leigh Sports Village on March 05, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Match information

Manchester United face Chelsea in the Women's Super League on Sunday 12th March, with a kick-off time of 12.30pm. The game will be shown on BBC Two for UK viewers, or on the FA Player for international viewers.