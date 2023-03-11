Willie Kirk praises Sørensen for 'attractive style of play' ahead of Everton fixture

Leicester City manager Willie Kirk praised the opponents 'attractive style of play' as City prepares to take on Everton in the Barclays Women's Super League.

The Foxes host an Everton side that has only lost one game since returning from the winter break, scoring six goals to climb into sixth place in the WSL and three points ahead of West Ham.

The last time the two sides met, Leicester narrowly lost 1-0 after a last-minute own goal from Kirstie Levell. Kirk recognised the quality of his opponents and expressed the importance of taking points before the international break.

“I think the job that Brian Sørensen has done so far has been excellent. Everton plays an attractive style of play, with a good group of technicians.

“We’ve got a period of games now, before the next international break where we feel we should be competitive and taking points.”

A narrow victory against Liverpool helped to lift the mood of both fans and players, the Leicester side looked like a reformed team compared to the one that started the season.

The Foxes were thrashed 5-1 by Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village, in their last WSL outing. This may have stamped on the confidence they had gained from the Liverpool victory, but it won't stop them from going into this weekend's game with confidence.

Injuries

The 44-year-old also gave an injury update to the media during his pre-match press conference, updating on three key players returning to the side.

"We've got Carrie Jones who is available after not being able to play against her parent club Manchester United last weekend," Kirk explained. "She's been involved and playing well in training so it'll be good to have her included in the matchday squad."

Kirk continued:

"Georgia Eaton-Collins and Demi Lambourne also return to the squad after suffering from illness last weekend so it'll look like a stronger and more well-rounded squad this weekend, which is nice to see."

Elsewhere, the Foxes will be without defender CJ Bott and young midfielder Ava Baker. The 17-year-old is away with the Young Lionesses, while New Zealander Bott remains out after picking up a slight injury on recent international duty.

"CJ Bott remains sidelined with a slight injury knock, but we hope that isn't something that'll be long term, and the only other absence will be Ava Baker who is currently with the England Under-17s squad, so we wish her the best of luck there and look forward to her return."

Josie Green - 'the fans are like the twelfth man'

The Welsh midfielder spoke to the media ahead of this weekend's clash against Everton.

"We're excited for the game this weekend to try and put things right. We know they're going to be a big challenge, they like to keep possession of the ball. We know they've got a few threats in their team but we've really focused on us this week, what we're going to do, it's going to be a big game for us but we're going to go in ready for sure.

"We take every game as it comes and I think not looking too far ahead but we know that we're in a relegation battle we know every game is important for us."

Josie Green during training (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

​​​​​

Leicester have the opportunity to move out of the relegation zone with a win against Everton at the King Power Stadium this weekend. All three points would see the Foxes jump one place into 11th if Brighton loses to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

"We're just looking at Sunday at the moment and looking to go into every game and win. That's what we're gonna do and hopefully, we can get those three points."

Green expressed how important the fans are and how they remind the players to keep pushing.

"Every time we play at King Power the fans have been amazing and hopefully this Sunday will be no different and having that it's almost like a twelfth man in the crowd to spur you on. Love them at King power, the pitch is amazing and it feels like home to us, I'm really looking forward to the game being there."

Sunday's match is available to watch on the FA Player with coverage beginning just before 3pm kick-off.