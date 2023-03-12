Leicester 0 Everton 0: A well earned point sees The Foxes close the gap to safety

Leicester and Everton battling it out in their 0-0 draw. (Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Leicester City closed the gap on the teams above them to one point after a 0-0 draw at home to Everton.

It was a game lacking in chances especially in the first half and both sides will be happy with their hard fought point.

The best chances of the game came for Everton as the second half wore on and Leicester have their goalkeeper Janina Leitzig to thank for keeping them level with two spectacular saves.

It is a point that sets up nicely Leicester's relegation six-pointer with Tottenham on Wednesday night while the draw consolidates Everton's position in 6th in the WSL.

Story of the Match

After their 5-1 defeat away at Man United last weekend, Leicester manager Willie Kirk made one change to his team. Georgia Eaton-Collins came into the defence replacing academy graduate Jess Reavill.

Everton have not won a WSL game since 22 January and manager Brian Sorensen made three changes from last weekends 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa. Hanna Bennison, Nicoline Sorensen and Elise Stenevik came in to replace Megan Finnigan, Rikke Sevecke and Agnes Beever-Jones.

The game started extremely slowly with neither side managing a shot in the opening 20 minutes. Most of the early stages were played in the middle part of the pitch with neither side looking to be too open as they looked to bounce back from poor results last weekend.

As the game entered its second quarter, Everton did start to push forward more and find the holes in the Leicester line. But despite getting into these good positions, they could not work any chances from it.

This did leave more space in behind for Leicester to look to exploit but they were unable to create anything either. But The Foxes should have been ahead ten minutes before half time as Everton made a mess of their goal kick and Remy Simpson, who scored her first goal for the club last weekend, found herself with time in the box to shoot but she scuffed her shot and could not get it on target.

In a surprising move, Brian Sorensen reversed one of the changes he made to his team for the game a few minutes before half time as he brought Chelsea loanee Beever-Jones on for Stenevik as he looked for his team to create more in the final third.

A more lively second half

Having not had a shot in the first half, Leicester started the second half extremely well and both Sam Tierney and Ruby Mace had chances to shoot within the first 90 seconds of the half.

But their momentum was soon halted when an off the ball collision saw referee Stacey Fullicks need treatment from the Leicester physio.

The stoppage gave Everton a chance to regroup and once play resumed they were a lot better. The best chance of the game came for The Toffees when Clare Wheeler found herself with time and space just outside the six yard box but Leicester goalkeeper Janina Leitzig made an outstanding save to keep the shot out.

Just three minutes after Everton had their first shot on target of the game, Leicester had theirs. Hannah Cain picked up the ball outside the box and fired in a shot but it was a comfortable save for Courtney Brosnan.

As the game entered its final ten minutes, both sides had a golden opportunity to win the game. Missy Goodwin, who had recently come on for Leicester, found herself alone in the box after an early cross but her shot went wide.

And just one minute before the clock struck 90, Beever-Jones thought she had won it for Everton as the ball popped up for her two yard out but Leicester keeper Leitzig made an incredible save to keep her out.

The referee added seven minutes on at the end of the game and while Everton pushed for an equaliser with a number of set pieces they could not trouble the Leicester goal and it finished 0-0.

Player of the Match - Janina Leitzig

In many ways it was a quiet day for the Leicester City keeper but the two times she was called upon to keep her side in it, she did it very well.

Her teammates have her to thank for the point especially for the save she made with a minute left on the clock to deny Beever-Jones.