York City 2-1 Yeovil Town: Morton's Minstermen return to winning ways

Having only won once in the league this year, York City were looking to clinch their second, in arguably their biggest game of the season so far.

Yeovil Town too were on a poor run of form, failing to record victory in their previous four.

It was the hosts who notched up the opener, after a quarter of an hour, with Olly Dyson drilling home, but as per, they couldn't keep the opposition out, the Glovers finding the equalizer through a free kick on 60 minutes.

The scoring wasn't done there though, as Minstermen captain Lenell John-Lewis headed in at the near post seven minutes from time to secure a massive three points for his side.

Story of the match

To some surprise, interim manager Michael Morton made the choice to reinstate key men Shaqai Forde and Mitch Hancox back into the matchday squad, but only onto the bench, while the starting eleven remained unchanged.

Four changes for Mark Cooper's Yeovil saw newly-signed duo Seb Palmer-Houlden and Josh Owers slip right into the lineup, plus there were returns for Jordan Maguire-Drew and Owen Bevan.

There was little threat from either team within the opening stages, bar a cross-cum-shot from City full-back Alex Whittle, which was a relatively easy claim for Grant Smith in the visitors' net.

The Glovers stopper wasn't given the most pleasant welcome by the home fans in response to his time-wasting at every given opportunity.

He soon learnt his lesson as York captain Lenell John-Lewis completely blew him off his foot in an unsuccessful attempt to win the ball, before flinging a effort goal-bound, only to see it parried away.

A throw-in came of that save - the Somerset outfit will have been well aware of the Minstermen's danger from the particular set-piece, with Mark Ellis a long throw expert.

And for the second game running, it resulted in a deadlock-breaker. The ball was tamely headed clear by Yeovil, but only as far as a lingering Olly Dyson inside the 12-yard box, who struck home at the first time of asking to cause pure rapture inside the stadium with 15 minutes gone.

Searching for a response six minutes later, a floated free-kick was latched onto by an arriving Morgan Williams barely inches from goal, but inexplicably managed to nod over a gaping target.

It isn't every game that you see a goalkeeper in need of a substitution, nevertheless, it is the second time City's Ethan Ross has had to deal with that situation this year, replaced by Ryan Whitley towards the back end of the first half.

All the delight that a Glovers side of sorts were getting were the countless injuries to opposition players, having not created more than one clear-cut chance in the half.

Meeting a cross in from the right, Manny Duku rose highest to head at goal, well-denied by the fingertip of Smith, who diverted it onto the roof of the net. That would be Duku's last action of the match, falling victim to a smack in the face, allowing star striker Shaq Forde to come on in his place.

A seemingly uneventful 10 minutes of added time saw the hosts ahead at the break, but despite a John-Lewis effort with too much height on it early on, they were outplayed by the Glovers for the first phase of the second half.

All the away side could conjure initially was a series of blocked attempts, however it was a free-kick on the hour that gave them their leveler.

A man who once plied his trade at York in a brief loan spell, Charlie Cooper's inviting delivery was flicked past Whitley by what looked like City's Adam Crookes.

That rang alarm bells for Morton's side, as the gap between them and the bottom four shortened once again.

Young Watford loanee Forde sprung to life as the match entered the final 25 minutes, driving into the box, but drilling hard and low straight at Smith for him to claim.

Moments later, he was given another chance to restore the one-goal advantage, dummying the 'keeper and somehow lifting his shot over an empty net from the edge of the area.

Seven minutes short of the 90 mark, some great build-up play got the ball over to City's Ryan Fallowfield on the right, who crossed in for John-Lewis to head home at the near post.

The Minstermen could even have added to their lead, with Ellis nodding over the top late on, but any York City fan would have to be delighted with three points, whatever the matter.

It moves them further from the relegation zone, while Yeovil now drop within it.

Player of the match