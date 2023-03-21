Everton vs Liverpool: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 14, 2023

Brian Sorensen's side host Merseyside rivals on Friday night, seeking to obtain their first league win in three games.

Everton enter this game off the back of a goalless draw to ex-manager Willie Kirk's Leicester City side, with the Blues now four games without a win across all competitions.

Liverpool go into this game with the opportunity of achieving back to back wins following a 2-1 win to Tottenham, courtesy of goals from Emma Koivisto and Missy Bo Kearns. This leaves the Reds seven points away from the relegation zone.

The pairs last meeting was in September last year, where the Toffees comfortably gained a 3-0 victory courtesy of goals from Megan Finnigan, Jess Park and Hanna Bennison.

A possible advantage for Everton could be the Reds poor away form this season, with the team only achieving two points from the six away games.

Team News

Everton

Manchester United loanee Emily Ramsey suffered an ankle injury during international duty, ruling her out of the England squad and now the Everton squad for the time being.

Dutch international Katrine Veje was brought off the bench in Everton's clash with Leicester, leaving her in contention of gaining a starting 11 place this Friday.

Sara Holmgaard missed the last three games due to injury and is a doubt for the derby.

Liverpool

The Reds have experienced a massive injury boost, gaining Jasmine Matthews, Melissa Lawley and Shanice van de Sanden back to the squad following injuries.

They remain without captain Niamh Fahey who is close to return but not quite prepared for this weekend.

Reading loanee Natasha Dowie and long-term absentee Leanne Kiernan remain out.

Likely Line-ups

Everton

Brosnan; George, Finnigan, Bjorn, Hope, Wheeler, Bennison, Park, Stenevik, Snoeijs, Sorensen.

Liverpool

Laws; Koivisto, Robe, Bonner, Campbell, Holland, Matthews, Hinds, van de Sanden, Stengel, Lawley.

Key Players

Everton - Nicoline Sorensen

Nicoline Sorensen of Everton during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Everton on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Nicoline Sorensen is a Dutch forward who is highly regarded within the Everton squad.

So far in this season, she has seven appearances for the club as well as three assists.

The forward joined from Brondby in 2020 where she had an outstanding spell, achieving 29 goals in 42 games. Now that she has fully settled into the league and squad, she could be on her way to achieve these landmark statistics again.

Liverpool - Taylor Hinds

Taylor Hinds of Liverpool during a training session at Solar Campus on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The ex-Everton midfielder moved to Liverpool in 2020, signing a long-term contract in 2022 and winning the Women's Championship the same season.

Taylor Hinds gained 24 appearances for Everton through 2018-2020, playing in the top division.

Since 2020, Hinds has 56 appearances for the Reds, achieving three goals and promotion to the Women's Super League.

Hinds is also an England international, winning bronze with the Under-20 team at the 2018 World Cup.

While Niamh Fahey is recovering from injury, Hinds has taken on the captaincy and has proven herself to be a strong leader within the squad. She explains it's an 'absolute privilege to get the chance to captain this team and it's nice to see the manager thinks of me in this aspect as a type of leader'.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Goodison Park.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 19:30 on Friday 24 March.

How can I watch?

For those wanting to catch this one live, the game will be available to watch on the FA Player and Sky Sports.