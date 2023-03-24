Four things we learnt as Everton and Liverpool share the spoils

Despite both sides going hammer and tong in an enthralling Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, it wasn’t enough to see either side pick up three points as Everton and Liverpool drew 1-1.

Everton was forced to weather the storm throughout the clash despite dominating possession, but it was the hosts who made the breakthrough.

Gabby George shifted inside of Leigh-Anne Robe to be presented with an opening, despite the angle looking tight. George, on a landmark 100 WSL appearances, lifted an audacious shot over Rachel Laws and in.

Katherine Stengel restored parity late on in the first half with a calm and composed finish and despite Liverpool’s dominance, they couldn’t find the decisive goal as the shares were spoilt

George marks 100 WSL appearances with goal

George nets for Everton this evening - (Photo: Andrew Powell/GETTY Images)

It was a stern display from Everton’s Gabby George capped off with a wonderful goal which put her side a goal to the good.

After cutting inside from the left and lobbing Rachel Laws who was criminally off the line, this marked her 100th appearance in the WSL with a goal.

Brosnan kept Everton in the game

Courtney Brosnan and Katie Stengel challenge for the ball - Lewis Storey

The Everton goalkeeper kept her side in the game for large parts, as Liverpool looked the most potent threat going forward on the night.

The Irish shot-stopper was particularly busy during the second half, keeping out Stengel superbly, which really set the benchmark for Brosnan as she continued to be firm in between the sticks.

Another to deny Stengel and then a flying save in the final seconds of the game to deny Ceri Holland in the dying embers spared the Toffees from late heartbreak.

Robe’s strike bafflingly ruled out

Robe celebrating her second which was inexplicably ruled out - (Photo: Andrew Powell/GETTY Images)

A low corner by Missy Bo Kearns was drilled to the near post and on her run, Belgian Yana Daniels flicked it back into the area to the path of Leigh-Anne Robe, who stabbed home what she thought and all inside the ground a second for Liverpool, but the referee had different ideas as she cut the premature celebrations short.

It was believed to have been an alleged foul on Brosnan which saw Robe’s strike chalked off, which left many inside Goodison Park befuddled and the Liverpool faithful incandescent.

Foundations set for both towards the end of the season

The Derby ended as a 1-1 draw, in an enthralling clash - (Photo: Andrew Powell/GETTY Images)

In a mouth-watering clash which produced many moments of quality, Everton and Liverpool can take their individual performances to the end of the season.

For Liverpool, the same attacking impetus would stand the Reds in good stead, as it would leave them with a brilliant chance of survival in the WSL.

Everton looked symmetrically forceful moving up the pitch and at the back, a solid force as well as a sensational ‘keeper between the sticks. They need to keep their threat in attack to that level and an astute back-line and they can end the season on a high, finishing as high as they can.