Vicky Jepson's Spurs have "no fear" going into North London Derby

Tottenham Hotspur face Arsenal in the Women's Super League later today in a North London Derby.

Vicky Jepson will be looking for her side to build on their vital 1-0 win over Leicester City last time. Beth England found the winner for Jepson's side, to claim their first victory in the WSL since October.

They face an Arsenal side who are in a battle to secure European football next season. They occupy a 4th place position in the WSL, behind Manchester City, Manchester United and league leaders Chelsea.

Huge result last time out

With Spurs lurking towards the bottom end of the table, their victory over fellow strugglers Leicester City was a much-needed result for Jepson's side.

Jepson and England after their victory over Leicester (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

It means today's hosts have moved five points away from bottom-side Leicester and they will be hoping to extend that today

Jepson reflected on that win last time out in the WSL:

"It releases a lot of pressure. It was a six-pointer, we knew that. I was so pleased with the way we handled the pressure.

"There was lots to reflect on from that game, but the three points was massive for the club."

No pressure on Spurs ahead of NLD

Jepson was appointed as Tottenham Hotspur interim boss after the sacking of Rehanne Skinner a few weeks back.

A win in her first game was the perfect start and if the relatively good form continues, it could turn into a permanent role for Jepson.

However, all the focus from Jepson is ensuring Spurs find themselves in a better position in the WSL:

"The focus is to take the next game, which is Arsenal, my job is to try and accumulate as many points as we can whilst I'm at the forefront of the team.

"They are a top European team, so we know it's going to be tough.

"But in derbies it's an occasion so form goes out the window.

Arsenal came out as 4-0 winners in the reverse fixture. Vivianne Miedema's brace added to Beth Mead and Rafaelle's goals, as the Gunners ran away with the victory at the Emirates Stadium back in September.

Arsenal ran away as 4-0 winners last time against Tottenham (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Despite that, Jepson is confident in her side and believes there is no fear coming from the Tottenham camp:

"We don't fear them, but we know we are going to have to be really on it to nullify the strengths that they have.

"Arsenal have fantastic squad depth. They are in a luxury position where if they wanted to rotate their squad they could.

"There is zero pressure on us. No one is expecting Tottenham to win tomorrow.

"So we're the underdogs, and when you're the underdogs it gives you that extra little bit of motivation to try and surprise people.

"We'll be ready and we'll really be looking forward to going head-to-head with them.

"We have to focus on ourselves and what we can control.

Spurs face Arsenal today, March 25, in a 15:00 GMT kick-off at Brisbane Road.