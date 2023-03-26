Aston Villa 5-0 Leicester City: Foxes dismantled in five star show at Villa Park

Aston Villa put in a superb performance to dismantle Leicester City at Villa Park on Women's Football Weekend in front of over 6,000 fans, putting five past their East Midlands rivals to put further distance between them and sixth placed Everton.

Buoyed on by a large home support inside Villa Park, the side in claret and blue took the lead just after the five minute mark. Kenza Dali found space inside the Leicester half before driving low into the bottom corner.

Alisha Lehmann made it two in the 35th minute, adjusting her body in the box well before finishing past Foxes custodian Janina Leitzig. The visitors attacking play just lacked a final effort but their defence was all over the place and with the last action of the first period gave the ball away to Rachel Daly, who gratefully collected and slotted to make it three.

Leicester's hopes of a fight back were very much so put to bed with ten played in the second period. A quick Lehmann break freed Daly inside the box, her first time finish making it four for Villa and two for her.

Lehmann was next to get her second goal of the game as some good work from Mayumi Pacheco enabled her to find the Swiss winger who didn't completely connect with the ball but found the back of the net nonetheless, giving the hosts a comfortable 5-0 win - something that the Claret and Blue Army housed in the Trinity Road Stand enjoyed seeing.

Story of the match

The strong support at Villa Park thought the hosts had the lead with just two gone, Kirsty Hanson was given free roam inside the Foxes' half before releasing Rachel Daly who could only find the side netting, with Villa attacking the famous Holte End in the first half.

For the first five minutes, the game was end-to-end and Leicester found the back of the net. An initial good save from Hannah Hampton denied a quick break with Aileen Whelan forcing her shot over the line with the rebound, however the assistant referee spotted an offside and the goal was ruled out.

From the resulting free kick, the net was bulging again and this time it would count. Kenza Dali found space to drive into the visitors' half before unleashing a pinpoint strike into the bottom corner, giving Janina Leitzig no chance.

With Carla Ward lining up her side in her usual 4-3-3 formation, the West Midlands outfit were able to get two to a player with the East Midlanders trying to break on the wing.

Leicester were not deterred by going down so early though, and continued to trouble their opposite defence. Courtney Nevin flashed a ball across the area, however no one was able to get on the end of it.

The visitors' pressure continued, with Josie Green seeing her shot blocked before Hampton collected a cross seconds after.

Some good work by Kevin on the left hand side afforded her the time and space to pull the ball back to Ashleigh Plumptre with the Villa custodian equal to her effort too.

Despite being under the cosh for most of the first half, Villa had two with ten minutes left until half time. Alisha Lehmann was on hand to meet a left wing cross and tap past Leitzig despite having to adjust her body with the ball in slightly behind her.

Confidence was brewing in the Villa eleven and Dali looked to add to her opening goal but couldn't keep her effort from around the penalty spot down.

Despite being two down, the visitors still tried to cause problems in Ward's side's defence. CJ Bott was next to flash an effort from a tight angle which Hampton got two strong hands to.

Makers of their own downfall, a sloppy Leicester defence gave the ball to Rachel Daly who simply had to tap past Leitzig for a 3 goal lead at the break with effectively the last action of the half.

The start to the second period was at a much slower tempo than the opening moments of the game. It wasn't until the 56th minute until a meaningful shot was put in, but that shot ended up in the back of the net, with Daly netting for the second time today after a quick break from Lehmann.

Rachel Daly scored Villa's third and fourth goals at Villa Park. (Photo by Alex Morton - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Kenza Dali should have got her second of the game with Villa's next break of the game but Leitzig put her body on the line to deny her a second goal of the day. The Foxes custodian was treated for over five minutes before getting up and continuing with the game.

It was five with 70 played, a left wing cross from Mayumi Pacheco fell to Lehmann, and despite it looking like she hadn't caught her shot how she wanted to it still looped over Leitzig and gave the winger from Switzerland a brace.

Despite being five behind, Leicester were determined to give their small splattering of support something to celebrate and continued to attack the hosts, but to no avail. Substitute Molly Pike came close with an effort that trickled wide of the post.

Villa captain Danielle Turner was next to have a go, her header from a corner flashing across goal and dropping wide.

The Foxes still probe, looking for the goal that their play on the whole deserved, but second half sub Missy Goldwin's audacious effort from miles out landed on the roof of the net.

Georgia Mullet was denied her goal in added time with a header being tipped away by a good save by Leitzig in the Leicester goal, with the following corner coming to nothing.

Villa rode out any closing bits of pressure and came away with three points, a monumental goal difference boost and sent their support home happy.

Player of the match

Kenza Dali (Aston Villa)

Dali scored one, but her work rate in retrieving balls in the centre of the park and ability to start attacks shone through as her team tore through their opposition. Rightfully so, she received a standing ovation when substituted off.

Most of the Villa team could be considered for the Player of the Match award though, as they cemented their place in fifth in the Women's Super League.