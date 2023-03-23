Wrexham vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 40, 2023

York City face arguably the toughest test of their initial season back in the Vanarama National League with a trip to league leaders Wrexham on Non-League Day this Saturday.

The Red Dragons lead the way in the fifth tier, playing out one of the most intense title races with Notts County, who sit three points behind the Welsh side and are constantly playing yo-yo with each other at the top.

The Minstermen visit the Racecourse having relieved their relegation worries, picking up a crucial 2-1 win over Dorking Wanderers last week. Likewise, their upcoming opponents come off the back of a narrow victory, as they condemned Bromley to the same scoreline.

Three points are the only focus for Wrexham this weekend and always have been throughout the campaign, with their impregnable home form boasting an undefeated record so far, something they look to continue when they welcome City to North Wales.

Team News

Wrexham

The first game following the closing of the transfer window could see a couple of new signings thrown straight into the mix - forward Billy Waters is in contention for a place in the matchday squad after joining from Barrow, while 39-year-old ex-England goalkeeper Ben Foster arrives to help out with the injury situation between the sticks.

First-choice 'keeper Rob Lainton's luck seems to be running out, suffering yet another injury at Bromley's Hayes Lane less than a month following his return from another long-term one.

Forward Sam Dalby was ruled out of England C's win over Cymru C on Tuesday night through illness, but hopefully, the super sub will be back available for Saturday, Elliot Lee the same.

Tom O'Connor, who scored a spectacular overhead kick in the reverse fixture may be back in contention, however, manager Phil Parkinson says he won't risk the midfielder if he isn't fully fit.

Things continue to ease for Wrexham, with defensive duo Bryce Hosannah and Aaron Hayden back in training, but the latter is not expected to make the team this week.

York City

Like the Red Dragons, Michael Morton's Minstermen have also had to encounter an injury to their number one, Ethan Ross, who still remains out after a concussion last month, so it will be York-born Ryan Whitley who prepares for another tough test in goal.

Looking on the positive side, Alex Whittle and top scorer Lenell John-Lewis have both recovered from injuries and returned to training in the lead-up to the Welsh road-trip.

New signing Danny Rowe could go straight into the mix, joining on loan from Chesterfield.

Winger Nathan Thomas is expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Likely Lineups

Wrexham

Foster; O'Connell, Tozer, Tunnicliffe; Barnett, Jones, Young, Cannon, Mendy; Palmer, Mullin

York City

Whitley; Fallowfield, Duckworth, Ellis, Crookes, Whittle; Pybus, McLaughlin, Hancox, Dyson; John-Lewis

Key Players

Paul Mullin (Wrexham)

If you want a prolific goalscorer, look no further than Wrexham's Paul Mullin. Finishing National League top scorer last season, he is highly unlikely to make it two in a row, despite scoring 31 times in 38 games.

Quite easily meeting the standard of a Football League striker, the 28-year-old boasts ridiculous form that sees him yet to go more than two straight league matches without netting.

Paul Mullin has been sublime for Wrexham this season (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Danny Rowe (York City)

New loan signing Danny Rowe looks to restart his scoring form with the North Yorkshire club in these final eight games, beginning with table-topping Wrexham.

The 34-year-old's initial six-year spell at AFC Fylde will want to be somewhat replicated with the Minstermen, having netted over 150 times for the Coasters between 2014 and 2020.

Ex-Bradford City striker Danny Rowe linked up with the Minstermen on transfer deadline day (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Wrexham and York City have met many times over the years, with them first clashing in a 1929 goalless draw.

The most recent fixture took place last December, with City substitute Manny Duku cancelling out Tom O'Connor's opener to share the points at the LNER Community Stadium.

Take a look at the last five meetings:

03/12/2022: York City 1-1 Wrexham (National League)

17/04/2017: York City 1-3 Wrexham (National League)

28/06/2016: Wrexham 2-1 York City (National League)

05/11/2011: York City 0-0 Wrexham (National League)

29/10/2011: Wrexham 2-1 York City (FA Cup)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by Wrexham's Racecourse Ground (Y Cae Ras).

The Racecourse has been home to Wrexham AFC since 1864 (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

It is set to be York's first visit to the 10,771 capacity venue since the takeover that saw Hollywood megastars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become co-owners.

What time is kickoff?

As with all National League fixtures taking place on Saturday, the game will kick off at 3pm GMT.

How can I watch?

This match is a sell-out, so ticket sales have now ceased.

You can stream the match live on National League TV, but for international fans only.

BBC Radio York will be providing live commentary, while you can find social media updates from both clubs and Jorvik Radio.