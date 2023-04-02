Aston Villa 0-3 Chelsea: Cankovic first-half excellence helps Blues to victory

Chelsea secured a comfortable victory against Aston Villa at the Bescot Stadium, to ensure they keep the pressure on those at the top.

Serbian midfielder Jelena Cankovic got the opener with 22 minutes played in the West Midlands. After Villa failed to clear their lines, Cankovic fired home from close range to give the Blues the advantage.

Guro Reiten doubled their lead just before half time. Cankovic was once again involved, playing a one-two back into Reiten, who found space on the edge of the box to fire into the bottom left corner, giving Hannah Hampton almost no chance.

Despite Villa's effort to get back into the game, Samantha Kerr completed the scoring for the Blues after a brilliant finish into the top right corner, to give Chelsea an important win against an in-form Villa side.

Story of the Match

The visitors made a host of changes after having just a three-day rest from their UEFA Women's Champions League success against Lyon, with five changes to the starting eleven that Emma Hayes put out at Stamford Bridge during the week.

Zecira Musovic started between the sticks for Chelsea, with German international Ann-Katrin Berger dropping to the bench after her heroics against Lyon in the penalty shootout.

Sophie Ingle, Jelena Cankovic, Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd and Jessie Fleming also started for the Blues after starting on the bench in the UWCL quarter-final victory.

Aston Villa made just one change ahead of the clash, with Laura Blindklide coming in for Evie Rabjohn, after Villa boss Carla Ward confirmed the latter would miss out. However, Rabjohn did find a place on the bench for the hosts.

With Aston Villa having lost all five of their WSL games against Chelsea in recent history, it was a big chance for Villa to claim their first win against Chelsea in the top flight with Chelsea having a much-changed lineup at the Bescot Stadium.

It was Rachel Daly who got us underway for Villa, but it would be Chelsea who started the brightest.

Kaneryd and Cankovic did well early on. The pair who were brought into the starting eleven by Emma Hayes after sitting on the bench against Lyon did well to press high up, with the former winning a early corner which came to nothing.

Kaneryd did well after starting on the bench in mid week (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Blues' back line was untroubled in the opening ten minutes of the game. A few long balls that had to be dealt with was the only time their defence were really involved in the game

Kirsty Hanson caused problems down the left for Chelsea throughout the first half. She did well to claim a free-kick after beating Kaneryd well down the left.

Villa did create chances of their own as the game went on. Kenza Dali had a shot blocked on the edge of the area, before a cross by Hanson missed Alisha Lehmann, but would find Staniforth at the back post who's shot at goal was blocked.

It was Chelsea who had the most chances despite Villa's efforts. Guro Reiten had a shot well saved by Hampton with 20 minutes gone.

Lehmann was a threat down the right for Villa. She found space to run into before cutting a ball back for England internation Rachel Daly. She placed a shot towards the bottom right corner which was to be met by a brilliant save from Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic, who had relatively nothing to do until that point.

However, it would be Chelsea who would eventually grab the opener. After a ball was played high into the box, Villa could not clear and Cankovic fired home for the Blues to put the visitors 1-0 up at the Bescot Stadium.

It was a deserved goal for Chelsea and Cankovic, who did well to press high on mutliple ocassions during the game.

Ward's side started to lose composure in the five minutes after the goal. Kaneryd had a effort at goal saved by Hampton at a tight angle, after Villa skipper Danielle Turner miss timed her challenge completely and was lucky not to give away a penalty.

From the resulting corner, Samantha Kerr latched onto a cross into the front post to head towards goal but it was well held by Hampton.

Chelsea found their second goal just before half-time through brilliant link-up play between Guro Reiten and Jelena Cankovic.

Reiten fired home the second of the game for Chelsea (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Cankovic returned the ball back to Reiten on the edge of the area, who gave herself time to fire a shot into the bottom left corner, giving Hampton little chance in the Villa goal.

Hanson got through on goal for Villa but good goalkeeping by Musovic cancelled out Villa's final chance of the half.

Neither side made any changes in the second half, but it was Villa who started the better in the first few moments of the second period.

Chelsea continued their high press in the second half, with Cankovic again doing well at times to dispossess a Villa side who looked to control the game at the back.

Good hold-up play by Kerr meant she could find Reiten out on the left, who fired a brilliant ball into the back post but there was no Chelsea bodies attacking the ball.

Dali had a shot blocked by Chelsea after good play again between Lehmann and Daly, before an ambitious effort by Blindkilde went well wide of the target.

Despite Villa showing postive signs at the start of the half, Chelsea found a third after ten minutes played in the second half.

Samantha Kerr got on the end of a flick on from Niamh Charles after a free-kick, and after cutting inside she fired a brilliant effort into the top-right corner, to put the Blues in control.

Kerr celebrates Chelsea's third (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Villa started to go more direct after Chelsea's third but could not find a way through a tight back line, with Daly being called offside on several ocassions.

Chelsea were in control throughout the second half. Kerr found space on the left again to strike at goal, but it was met by a briliant save from Hannah Hampton, who was unlucky to find herself on the losing side.

A good challenge by Turner ensured Jessie Fleming did not dance her way past the Villa backline after receving a lay off from Kerr.

Kerr did well moments later to get to the byline to pull a ball back for Sophie Ingle, but the Wales international dragged her shot over the bar.

Villa made the first substitution of the game, with Lehmann coming off for Ruesha Littlejohn with 20 minutes left in the game.

A brilliant run by Hanson down the left meant she could get to the byline to cross into Daly, who couldn't quite angle a shot towards goal.

It was Hanson's final involvement of the game, after she was replaced by Freya Gregory with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Gregory made an immediate impact from the bench. She got on the end of a cross and fired a ball low across goal but it was well defended by Chelsea.

Chelsea made two changes moments later, with Reiten and making way for Eve Perisset and Also Abdullina.

Villa started to get back in the game, with Jordan Nobbs forcing a brilliant stop out of Musovic.

Kadeisha Buchanan received the only yellow card of the game late on after a heavy challenge, but it was a comfortable victory for Chelsea, who continue to push for the WSL title.

Player of the Match - Jelena Cankovic

Chelsea performed brilliantly all round despite several changes, however it was Cankovic who made it comfortable for Chelsea going into the second half.

She did well in Chelsea's press, and got a deserved opener for the Blues with a powerful finish.

Cankovic celebrates the opener (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Serbian played her part in the second goal too, playing a one-two with Reiten before the Norweigen fired home the second of the game.

Having created several chances in the first half and doing well again to press high up for Chelsea, she was vital in the Blues claiming a convincing win at the Bescot Stadium against an in-form Aston Villa side.