Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: UEFA Women's Champions League Preview, Quarter-final second leg, 2023

After a close meeting in the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final ending in a 1-0 Bayern Munich victory, Arsenal want to take revenge on home ground at the Emirates.

At the Allianz Arena, Bayern took the lead shortly before the half-time whistle through Lea Schüller's header after a cross from Maximiliane Rall.

Arsenal came close to an equaliser with Caitlin Foord hitting the right post and multiple other attempts cleared by Munich's defense or goalkeeper Maria Luisa Grohs including a last-minute safe from the goalline by Saki Kumagai.

Both teams showed their good shape at this weekend's league fixtures with Arsenal taking home an important 5-1 victory in Saturday's North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur with goals by Stina Blackstenius, Kim Little, and Frida Leonhardsen Maanum as well as a double strike from Foord.

Meanwhile, Munich defeated rivals VfL Wolfsburg by 1-0 resulting in them taking over the leading position in the Frauen Bundesliga. Georgia Stanway brought the lead through a penalty in the 84th minute.

The Gunners need to win this game to keep their hopes of making it to the semi-final for the first time since 2013 alive. Therefore, Jonas Eidevall's side has to score at least one goal in regular time.

Arsenal's captain Kim Little sliding towards the ball while Bayern midfielder Klara Bühl is attempting a jump over her (Photo by David Price/Getty Images)

Team News

Arsenal

The Arsenal manager made three substitutions for the Spurs game giving Manuela Zinsberger, Rafaelle Souza, and Laura Wienroither time to rest.

Eidevall is expected to name an unchanged lineup for Wednesday's second leg.

Bayern Munich

Alexander Strauss only made one change for the game against Wolfsburg by replacing striker Schüller with Jovana Damnjanović. The German international who scored the decisive goal in the first leg is expected to return to the starting XI against the Gunners.

Same as Arsenal, Strauss will probably start the same eleven players as in the first leg game.

Likely lineups

Arsenal

Line-up predictions: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Williamson, Rafaelle, Maritz; Wälti, Little, Maanum; Foord, McCabe, Blackstenius

Bayern Munich

Line-up predictions: Grohs; Rall, Viggosdottir, Kumagai, Hansen; Stanway, Zadrazil; Lohmann, Magull, Bühl; Schüller

Key Players

Arsenal - Caitlin Foord

Foord was indisputably the best Arsenal player on the pitch in the first leg of the quarter-final.

The Australian striker outplayed Bayern's defense line on multiple occassions. However, she did not manage to put the ball past Munich's goalkeeper Grohs. One time it was only the post that kept her from celebrating.

On the weekend, she scored twice against North London rival Tottenham Hotspur.

It will be interesting to see if she can continue her impressive performance and maybe crown it with a goal or assist in the upcoming game.

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord celebrating one of her two goals in the Women's Super League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Henry Browne - The FA/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich - Glódís Viggósdóttir

Bayern Munich will have to majorly rely on their defense in the second leg game as Arsenal want to overturn the one-goal deficit.

Viggósdóttir has become an essential player in Bayern's defense line over the course of the season. No matter if she is playing next to Saki Kumagai or Tainara de Souza da Silva, the Iceland international showed great communication and organisation skills in this crucial position.

In last week's game, she did not allow Arsenal to put the ball past the goalline even though they came close in multiple instances. The 27-year-old was often the reason that it did not come that far and she will try to continue disallowing the London opponents to get past her.

Glódís Viggósdóttir keeping the ball away from Frida Leonhardsen Maanum in last week's first UWCL quarter-final leg (Photo by Sebastian Widman - UEFA /Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final encounter will take place at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 8pm (BST) on Wednesday, March 29.

How can I watch?

Domestic and international fans can watch the game live on DAZN or on the DAZN YouTube channel.