Tottenham 1-5 Arsenal: Gunners rip through relegation-battling rivals in North London Derby

Tottenham were battered 5-1 on Saturday afternoon as they locked horns with their North London superiors. A Caitlin Foord double was accompanied by goals from Kim Little, Stina Blackstenius and Kate McCabe to extend The Gunners' unbeaten record over their neighbours to seven.

In the first half, Arsenal dominated proceedings. And while a Bethany England penalty looked like a bolt from the blue, three second-half goals without reply proved it for relegation-battling Spurs.

The victory for Jonas Eidevall's side takes them to second in the Women's Super League, while Tottenham have only seen triumph in one of their last 11 fixtures.

For Arsenal, demolition came with perfect timing. After failing to convert a host of chances against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, they will have the opportunity to progress to the semi-finals when they face a visit from the Germans in midweek.

Story of the match

Arsenal's trip to Brisbane Road was bookended either side by a date with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Naturally, Jonas Eidevall had one eye glancing ahead to midweek. Manuela Zinsberger was rested in the first league game since her contract extension, while Lotte Wubben-Moy and Victoria Pelova were handed a start over Rafaelle Souza and Laura Wienroither.

Changes from interim manager Vicky Jepson were in short supply. Celin Bizet joined Bethany England in attack over Nikola Karczewska with a view of building on their first win in 10 WSL games last time out against relegation rivals Leicester City.

The reality was, though, that Spurs had never beaten their North London rivals, and an early goal from Stina Blackstenius in the fifth minute dashed the home side's chances of reversing that record.

After a lung busting run left Kerys Harrop in her shade, the Swedish striker noticed the goalkeeper had made a hesitant move off her line before firing the ball beyond her at the near post.

Spurs did find an opportunity to reply quickly, with England twisting and turning inside the penalty area. However, the attack seemed isolated and the home side's efforts portrayed that of a fly against the wind in the opening 30 minutes.

The Gunners controlled the pace and won the midfield battle. Kim Little covered a lot of ground early on, and while Caitlin Foord's inclusion was abnormally offbeat, the visitor's saw the right flank as their best route to goal.

Soon enough, it was that very flank, which was occupied by Noelle Maritz and a noteworthy performance by Pelova that gave Foord her first gilt-edged sight at goal of the afternoon.

Neat buildup play on the near touchline left acres of space for the left winger to drive forward. Puncturing a hole in the heart of Spurs' defence upon every stride, she unloaded a shot in off the base of the right post to double her side's lead.

The goal was her sixth against Spurs, meaning only Vivienne Miedema with seven has enjoyed the North London Derby more. But whilst Arsenal quickly looked over the hills and far away, the home support was treated to a rare goal against their rivals.

A bolt from the blue saw Spurs earn a penalty, and there wasn't much doubt that hung over England as she gave her relegation-battling team a lifeline.

Arsenal looked to have been strolling towards yet another derby day victory. But Spurs' first goal in three derbies placed importance on the game's next.

Second half

After regaining control at the end of the half, The Gunners continued in the same demeanour after the break.

First, Ashleigh Neville was forced into making a last ditch clearance as Blackstenius prowled around the back of the defence, and then the striker's deflected shot moments later was too tame for Korpela to be troubled.

Though without a goal to show for their early second-half domineering, Arsenal looked to have returned to the gladdening they achieved at start of the afternoon. Every player exuded confidence as The Gunners looked content with slow but purposeful buildup play.

At face value, the slower approach needn't be employed. There were plenty of gaps to exploit. But it worked when Kate McCabe was tripped up in the box and awarded a penalty.

Though the decision to give it in the first place was up in the air, Little didn't mind as she smashed the ball into the top left corner.

Refusing to rest on their laurels this time, Arsenal quickly added a fourth to hoist their North London Derby record high and dry above Spurs. The goalscorer again was Foord, who was absent-mindedly left unmarked at the back post.

Equalling Miedema's derby tally, it was easier to score than miss as the 28-year-old smashed the ball off the opposite post to her first goal from close range.

But if Spurs fans thought their misery was compounded after a fourth, then a fifth was the final nail in the coffin. From outside of the box, Frida Maanum audaciously looped the ball over Korpela to lift Arsenal back into a Champions League qualification spot.

In the second half, it was goal after goal for a ravenous Gunners team that never let up. Discouragingly for the side that needed points on the board ever more, it could have been six or seven.