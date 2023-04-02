Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City: McCabe stunner completes perfect week for Arsenal

Katie McCabe of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Meadow Park on April 02, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal produced a stunning second-half performance to beat fellow title-chasers Manchester City 2-1 in the Women's Super League.

The visitors started strongly and took the lead when Khadija Shaw headed home, after a brilliant cross from Chloe Kelly in the build-up.

Early in the second-half, Frida Maanum continued her outstanding form, when she pounced on a loose ball in the box before firing the ball past Ellie Roebuck.

Katie McCabe, who was a doubt for the encounter pre-match, received the ball on the edge of the area and hammered the ball into the top corner.

It lead to jubilant scenes from the Meadow Park crowd and it completes a perfect week for the Gunners, that has seen them beat Tottenham, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City.

Story of the match

McCabe, who went off injured during Wednesday's dramatic Champions League win over Bayern Munich, was named in the starting line-up in a boost to Jonas Eidevall's side.

Goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo and defender Lotte Wubben-Moy were also handed starts for the Gunners, as they came into the team in place of Manuela Zinsberger and the injured Kim Little.

Manchester City were unchanged, following their 2-0 victory against Chelsea last weekend, with boss Gareth Taylor hoping for more of the same.

Arsenal began the game in fourth place in the WSL table, two places behind their visitors, but both sides were hoping to put pressure on league leaders Manchester United.

But it was City who started the game on the front foot and they took the lead within just five minutes, as a cross from Kelly on the right was headed home brilliantly by Shaw.

It was a frustrating start for the home side and to make matters worse McCabe was shown a yellow card for bouncing a throw-in off Kelly's head.

Shaw was looking extremely threatening and she was denied by a fine save by D'Angelo, after the Jamaican striker had put pressure on Leah Williamson before firing a shot towards goal.

Williamson, who was playing in midfield, was beginning to have more of an influence on proceedings and she had a firm strike from outside the area, well blocked by Alex Greenwood.

Arsenal were beginning to look more dangerous as the half went on, and Maanum got on the end of a McCabe cross but she couldn't direct her shot on target.

The visitors remained a threat and another dangerous cross into the box by Kelly, was attacked by Shaw but she was unable to get a clean contact on it.

Caitlin Foord, who has been one of Arsenal's best players of late, had to be substituted on 35 minutes, with what looked like a hamstring injury and Laura Wienroither replaced her.

Lauren Hemp was causing problems for the Gunners and she went close on two separate occasions. First, she fired a shot over the bar when she probably should have done better and a few minutes later, her fine strike from the edge of the box was pushed wide by D'Angelo.

In the early stages of the second period, Arsenal went close when McCabe's cross was aimed at Stina Blackstenius but she was unable to to divert the ball past Ellie Roebuck.

And on 61 minutes, they were level as neat play in the build-up by Blackstenius resulted in Maanum drilling a shot low beyond Roebuck to make it 1-1.

Taylor's side almost responded five minutes later, but Kelly's shot went just inches wide of the post.

Jen Beattie, Jodie Taylor and Kathrine Kuhl were brought on by Eidevall as the North London outfit tried to turn one point into three.

With 16 minutes remaining, McCabe received a short corner, cut inside from the right and hit an unstoppable drive into the top left corner to give Arsenal the lead.

Manchester City went straight up the other end and Laia Aleixandri chested the ball down before hitting a fine strike, which was well saved by D'Angelo.

City are always dangerous when Shaw's around though, and she was presented with a golden opportunity, but she could only shoot over the bar.

The Jamaican forward went down injured at the end of the game in a blow to the visitors, but it was Arsenal who took all three points.

Player of the match

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

The Irish star was all over the pitch, appearing at left-back, left-wing and on the right-hand side on occasion.

It was an exceptional committed display by the 27-year-old and she capped it off with a real moment of quality.

She picked up the ball from a short corner, cut infield and unleashed an excellent strike, right into the top left-corner to give Arsenal the victory.

She was booked in the first half for taking a throw-in which hit Chloe Kelly’s head, but apart from that it was an almost faultless display.